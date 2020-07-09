As I stood on the portion of a downed tree that had fallen into the water from the southern end of Cresent Lake while taking a photo, a young woman emerged from behind the cover of trees and stopped dead in her tracks.
She smiled and said, “I don’t want to get in your photo.”
“You’re good,” I responded.
After the photo was taken she asked about the where the trail — we were on Cresent Lake Trail No. 213 — led. It was my first time here despite numerous hiking trips on trails around Hyalite Reservoir, so I wasn’t much help at first.
But as it turned out she was looking for Window Rock Cabin. I had just come from there and after some quick directions she headed back down the trail to find the wooden treasure.
Window Rock Cabin is a blast from the past as the structure was built in 1940 and is available for rental year-round. It’s accessible by car if one drives around the reservoir to an access road, but I decided to visit it by foot.
From the main parking lot at Hyalite Reservoir, I followed the Westshore Trailhead for 2.5 miles to the cabin. Much of the trail parallels the reservoir before veering off into a wide meadow with views of mountain ranges in the distance and the sound of rushing water from Hyalite Creek.
Unfortunately, the cabin was being rented (about $30 per night). As much as I wanted to go up and peak through the windows, I chose to respect the renter’s privacy and snapped some photos from a distance.
The trail to the cabin is well maintained and I would rate it as easy. But half mile into it, as a I came around a blind turn, I got a pretty good scare.
There was a doe standing in the middle of the trail, and as I came around we were both startled. There was a brief staredown between the two of us before I said, “Hey there.” At that point the doe walked away into the brush and I counted my blessings she wasn’t a bear.
On my return trip from the cabin, and after walking beside a large pond across from a campsite, I took the trail the left to Cresent Lake. It’s only a few hundred yards from the Westshore Trailhead, but has the feel of being tucked away deep into the forest.
My stay was short — the mosquitoes were nothing short of horrendous — and I followed the trail north back to the parking lot.
While Hyalite Reservoir and the area trails draw hundreds of outdoor enthusiasts every day, I encountered just two people on these overlooked gems.
How to get there: From Bozeman take south 19th Avenue to Hyalite Canyon Road. Turn left and drive 10 miles to Hyalite Reservoir. Once at the reservoir turn into the parking lot on the right and then follow the trail signs.
— Dan Chesnet is the sports editor of the Belgrade News and can be reached at dchesnet@belgrade-news.com.