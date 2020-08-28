Often within the state’s smallest classification athletes are afforded the opportunity to compete in two sports during the same season.
Sophomore Ava Bellach took advantage of it last year, competing in both cross country and volleyball for Manhattan Christian. She’s doing it again this fall and has company.
On a “whim” sisters Kiersten and Katelyn Van Kirk, a pair of tall and slender volleyball players, decided to join cross country. The duo made their high school debut Friday at the season-opening Seamus Camp Cross Country Invitational in Livingston.
Bellach, who placed seventh at last year’s State C meet, led the team by placing fifth at the meet. Kiersten and Katelyn were the Eagles’ second and third runners across the finish line, respectively.
As the only school’s only dual athlete in the fall a year ago, Bellach noted it was difficult at times. But she’s thrilled to have the company of the Van Kirk’s.
“It’s helpful because they both have long legs too, so we can all run (together),” Bellach, who stands at 5-foot-11 after growing three inches over the summer, said.
Kiersten, a junior, is an All-State volleyball and basketball player for Eagles. The 6-foot-2 standout helped the volleyball team win the state championship last fall and then nearly averaged a double-double in basketball as Christian reached the state tournament for first time in a decade.
So why add another sport?
“Honestly, the day of cross country (try-outs) we just kind of went on a whim and decided to do it just for fun,” Kiersten explained. “There’s not really a reason behind it I guess.”
Both Kiersten and Katelyn, who is a freshman, ran cross country in middle school, and it’s been a family love. Older sister Kellie, who now plays volleyball at the University of Montana, did both sports as a sophomore, while younger sister Karissa is currently on the middle school team.
“She (Kellie) just loved it and cross country is just such a fun sport,” said Kiersten. “It’s just a totally different atmosphere, so it was just super fun. We just wanted to do it again.”
Doing two sports at once does have its drawbacks, however. The trio have to balance two practices along with school, but have managed well thus far.
“It’s challenging,” Katelyn said. “It’s just fun to have three people to do it with, so it’s good.”
All three attend every volleyball practice and then follow a practice program set up by cross country coach Nate TeSlaa on their own time. Again, they noted, it’s challenging.
“It’s definitely crazy,” Kiersten said. “But it’s super fun knowing that we are all doing the same thing.”
With the addition of the Van Kirk’s, Christian’s girls can not only field a full team, but boast depth for the first time in years. That’s what TeSlaa is most elated about as the season begins.
“They’re just excited to be competitive,” he said. “It’s been a long time building a team for the girls side. You get them and then you lose them (to graduation) and this is just exciting to be where we’re at.”
With the new additions, and several returners, the Eagles hope to improve on last year’s fourth place team finish at state. But TeSlaa isn’t making room in the trophy case just yet.
“It’s like everywhere else. We get two new runners and somebody else gets two new runners or someone transfers in,” he said. “After this week, kind of seeing where people are, I think we’ll know a little bit more after that.”
The Eagles were without Mali Kamerman in the opener, but Malaya Kamerman, Rachel Bos and Kaitlyn Scott each competed. Malaya was less than a minute behind Katelyn en route to placing in the top 15.
After coming so close to standing on the podium as a team last year, Bellach acknowledged the goal is to earn a trophy at state.
“I think it’s definitely a goal,” she said. “But we’ll all just rely on God and have him help us get what we want.”
Athletes are also keeping their fingers crossed that fall season won’t be shut down at some point as the novel coronavirus continues to spread across the country. Thus, everyone has been grateful for the opportunity to compete.
“We’re just really happy that we get to be out here and be playing sports,” Katelyn said. “We’re just hoping that it continues to get better and continue to play.”