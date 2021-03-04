In addition to winning a third consecutive divisional championship Saturday, Manhattan Christian avenged its lone loss of the season.
The Eagles jumped out to quick lead en route to routing Twin Bridges 67-23 in the Western C Divisional championship game at Powell County High School. The victory came just one week after Twin Bridges had beaten Christian in the district title game.
“We were really pleased with their effort,” first-year Christian coach Layne Glaus said Monday. “When the energy is consistent on the court with talk and effort plays we are at our best.”
With the win, the Eagles earned the No. 1 seed from the west entering next week’s state Class C tournament in Billings. They’ll play Belt in a first round game March 10.
“We are thankful for the opportunity,” said Glaus. “We had a great practice today. I feel like the guys are hungry and ready to get better between now and next Wednesday.”
It will be the program’s seventh consecutive appearance at state. Christian won the championship in 2019 after losing in the finale the previous two years to Arlee.
“Still room to improve,” Glaus said. “When need to refocus on having every guy on the defensive end box out with physicality.”
Christian (22-1) had its worst shooting performance of the season en route scoring a season-low 44 points in the loss to the Falcons in the district championship game. But the Eagles shot nearly 52 percent from the field led by a game-high 22 points from Logan Leep.
“Logan came out with great intensity on the defensive end and that led right into a great night on the offensive end,” said Glaus.
The Eagles led 31-11 at halftime and by as many as 50 in the second half. Twin Bridges shot just 15.2 percent from the field and committed 16 turnovers.
Seth Amunrud and Willem Kimm reached double figures with 15 and 14 points, respectively, and Christian was 7 of 19 from beyond the arc.
“Offensively we did a great job of controlling the tempo,” said Glaus. “When we had numbers in transition we were aggressive. If their defense was set we used ball reversals to allow for the defense to breakdown.”
Amunrud and Kimm also each tallied a game-high nine rebounds.
“Willem continues to control the paint on both sides,” said Glaus. “He plays at another level when he is aggressive.”
Christian began the tournament with a 69-33 victory against Clark Fork. Amunrud and Jackson Leep led the charge with 14 and 12 points, respectively, while Tebarek Hill added eight points and a game-high 11 boards.
Friday, four Eagles reached double figures in a 75-35 semifinal rout of Harrison-Willow Creek. Amunrud tallied a game-high 17 points, while Logan Leep, Tebarek Hill and Caidin Hill added 16, 11 and 10 points, respectively.
“Caidin and Tebarek had a great nights on both ends,” said Glaus. “They set their teammates up on the offensive end and were disruptive on defense.”
Manhattan Christian 69, Clark Fork 33
Christian 19 13 22 15 - 69
Clark Fork 5 5 13 10 - 33
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (20-1) - Trevor Van Dyken 0 0-0 0, Seth Amunrud 5 0-0 14, Gavin Weiss 1 0-0 3, Logan Leep 4 0-0 8, Tebarek Hill 2 0-0 5, Caidin Hill 3 0-2 6, Jackson Leep 5 0-0 12, Mason Venema 1 4-6 6, Ethan Venema 0 0-0 0, Sam Carlson 1 0-0 3, Devan Walhof 1 3-3 5, Willem Kimm 3 2-2 8. Totals: 26 9-13 69.
CLARK FORK - Isaac Miller 0 0-0 0, Orion Plaake 1 0-2 2, Danner Haskins 4 0-0 11, Bryan Mask 0 2-3 2, Allen Ryan 0 0-0 0, Carson Callison 4 1-6 11, Aaron Waddle 3 0-0 7, Anthony Mueller 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 5-11 33.
3-point goals: MC 8 (Amunrud 4, J. Leep 2, Weiss, T. Hill), CF 4 (Haskins 3, Waddle).
Manhattan Christian 75, Harrison-WC 35
Harrison 8 7 15 5 - 35
Christian 20 24 19 12 - 75
HARRISON-WILLOW CREEK (13-6) - Christian Conteras 1 0-0 3, Andrew Todd Bacon 1 2-4 5, Martin One 0 0-0 0, Luke Cima 3 2-2 8, Jackson Nye 3 0-0 7, Kyle Hommer 1 0-0 2, Gavin Hokanson 0 0-0 0, Joe Cima 2 0-0 4, Thomas Cromwell 1 0-0 2, Sage Buss 1 0-0 2, Rhett Donnelly 0 2-2 2, James Henval 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 6-8 35.
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (21-1) - Trevor VanDyken 1 1-2 3, Seth Amunrud 6 0-0 17, Gavin Weiss 2 00 6, Logan Leep 7 0-0 16, Tebarek Hill 4 0-0 11, Caidin Hill 4 1-1 10, Jackson Leep 7 0-0 16, Mason Venema 1 0-0 1, Ethan Venema 1 0-0 2, Sam Carlson 0 0-0 0, Devan Walhof 1 0-0 2, Willem Kimm 3 0-0 6. Totals: 30 2-3 75.
3-point goals: H-WC 3 (Conteras, A. Bacon, Nye), MC 13 (Amunrud 5, T. Hill 3, Weiss 2, L. Leep 2, C. Hill).
Manhattan Christian 67, Twin Bridges 23
Twin Bridges 5 6 4 8 - 23
Christian 14 17 21 15 - 67
TWIN BRIDGES (17-2) - Sam Konen 2 0-0 4, Charlie Kruer 1 3-5 5, Connor Nye 0 0-0 0, Tate Smith 2 2-4 6, Chase Fitzpatrick 1 0-0 2, Axton Anderson 0 0-0 0, Riley Puckett 0 0-0 0, Zane Carter 0 2-2 2, Anthony Kelly 0 0-0 0, Reid Johnson 0 0-0 0, Matthew Kaiser 1 2-2 4. Totals: 7 9-13 23.
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (22-1) - Trevor VanDyken 0 0-0 0, Seth Amrund 5 3-4 15, Gavin Weiss 2 0-1 4, Logan Leep 9 1-3 22, Tebarek Hill 2 0-1 5, Caidin Hill 1 0-0 2, Jackson Leep 0 0-0 0, Jackson Leep 0 0-0 0, Mason Venema 2 0-0 5, Ethan Venema 0 0-0 0, Sam Carlson 0 0-0 0, Devan Walhof 0 0-0 0, Willem Kimm 7 0-0 14. Totals: 28 4-9 67.
3-point goals: TB 0, MC 7 (L Leep 3, Amunrud 2, T. Hill, M. Venema).