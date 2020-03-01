Josiah Amunrud poured in a game-high 27 points Saturday night as Manhattan Christian claimed its second consecutive divisional championship.
The senior was among three players in double figures as the Eagles beat Gardiner 72-55 in the Western C title game in Frenchtown.
“He played well. He wasn’t feeling great,” seventh-year Christian coach Jeff Bellach said. “He’s kind of got a little cold he’s getting over, but he came out on fire and on all cylinders, and hit some good shots and some big shots to kind of give us some cushion.”
In a rematch of the District 11C championship game, the Eagles scored the first eight points of the contest, but endured some early foul trouble. Amunrud was among a couple of players who picked up two quick fouls.
Still, Christian managed to stretch the lead to double figures twice in the first half en route to a 37-25 halftime lead, and then led by as many as 24 in the second half.
Caidin Hill finished with 17 points for the Eagles after shooting 7 of 11 from the field, while Sam Leep added 14 points, including four 3-pointers.
Christian (22-1) punched its ticket to state earlier in the day when St. Regis and Twin Bridges, both of whom the Eagles had already beaten in the tournament, reached the consolation game. Knowing that there was no possibility of a challenge game if they were to lose, it led to stress free performance.
“It was a good feeling knowing that we had already punched a ticket,” said Bellach. “But the boys still wanted to make sure and take care of business and got the win tonight, and won another divisional championship. It was a fun day and fun night.”
Gardiner (17-5), which plays Twin Bridges in the challenge game Monday, was led by 16 points from Jackson Brendenberg. Elijah Bryd chipped in with 10.
The Eagles return to state for a sixth consecutive season — they’ve played in the state championship game in each of the past three years — and will play the No. 2 seed out of the Southern C division. The state tournament begins March 11 at the Adams Center in Missoula.
Bellach likes his team’s chances of once again playing in the finale Saturday night.
“I feel like we’ve got a great chance. The journey’s a little bit different every year in the process and the makeup of the team, but pretty special to have the opportunity to go again. We’ll never take that for granted,” he said. “We’ll kind of rest up this week and continue to work on getting better.”
If Christian does make it to a fourth consecutive championship game, it would equal the feat accomplished by Arlee. The Warriors, who moved up to Class B this year, reached the title game from 2016 to 2019.
“It’s pretty cool for our seniors, Jo and Sam, to be able to be at state. This is the third group of seniors that will have been at state every year. So pretty special for them,” Bellach said. “And they have a new special opportunity that not a lot of people get to potentially play in a state title game all four years of their high school career. That would be pretty cool.”
Christian reached the championship game by defeating previously unbeaten Twin Bridges 60-53 in Friday’s semifinals. It was the second consecutive season the teams met in the semifinals.
Leep tallied a team-high 21 points, while Amunrud had 13. Hill added a double-double after tallying 12 points and a game-high 10 rebounds.
Manhattan Christian 60, Twin Bridges 53
Twin Bridges 13 12 16 12 - 53
Christian 20 10 13 17 - 60
TWIN BRIDGES (21-1) - Bryce Nye 5 1-2 11, Charlie Kruer 5 3-5 14, Connor Nye 0 0-2 0, Tate Smith 0 0-0 0, Jake Hughs 2 0-0 6, Matthew Kaiser 8 6-10 22. Totals: 20 10-19 53.
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (21-1) - Sam Leep 9 1-3 21, Josiah Amunrud 5 0-1 13, Matt Kenney 0 0-0 0, Tebarek Hill 2 2-2 6, Caidin Hill 3 4-5 12, Charlie Keith 0 0-2 0, Seth Amunrud 1 0-0 2, Devan Walhof 1 0-0 2, Willem Kimm 2 0-0 4. Totals: 22 7-13 60.
3-point goals: TB 3 (Hughs 2, Kuer 1), MC 9 (Leep 4, J. Amunrud 3, C. Hill 2).
Manhattan Christian 72, Gardiner 55
Gardiner 9 16 8 22 - 55
Christian 13 24 18 17 - 72
GARDINER (17-5) - Elijah Bryd 4 2-2 10, Taylor Rose 2 2-4 6, Baylor Arterburn 0 0-0 0, Luke Stermitz 4 1-2 9, Josh McDonald 0 0-0 0, Preston Robert 0 0-0 0, Colter Lang 0 0-0 0, Jackson Brendenberg 4 4-5 16, Landon Guengerich 0 0-0 0, Evan Guengerich 3 2-2 8, Favian Hudson 3 0-2 6. Totals: 20 11-17 55.
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (22-1) - Sam Leep 3 2-2 14, Josiah Amunrud 11 1-2 27, Matt Kenney 1 0-0 2, Logan Leep 0 0-0 0, Tebarek Hill 1 0-0 2, Caidin Hill 7 1-1 17, Charlie Keith 3 2-3 8, Seth Amunrud 0 0-0 0, Trevor VanDyken 0 0-0 0, Gavin Weiss 0 0-0 0, Devan Walhof 0 0-0 0, Willem Kimm 1 0-0 2. Totals: 28 6-8 72.
3-point goals: Gar 4 (Brendenberg 4), MC 10 (S. Leep 4, J. Amunrud 4, C. Hill 2).