BILLINGS — It didn’t take long before Jeff Bellach had to change the game plan. Once he did, Manhattan Christian already trailed by nine points and was unable to recover Thursday at the state Class C tournament.
Fort Benton drilled four 3’s in the first quarter, including its first three shots of the contest, en route to defeating the Eagles 64-31 in the semifinals at Lockwood High School.
Aspen Giese had two of the 3’s, while Abby Clark and Maci Molinario each had one, as the Longhorns jumped out to a 16-5 lead. Giese went on to score 10 of her game-high 21 points in the opening frame.
“Those guards are good, they’re quick, and they’re good at getting penetration,” Bellach, who is the Christian's third-year coach, said. “Just a tough matchup for us.”
The Eagles (22-2) suffered just their second loss of the season and will play Seeley-Swan in a loser-out game at 3:30 p.m. Friday. The Blackhawks handed Christian its first loss of the season in the Western C Divisional championship game two weeks ago.
“The girls are obviously disappointed, but we lost to a good team,” said Bellach. “They played well and we didn’t, and so we got to move forward and be ready to go tomorrow.”
The Eagles had begun the game in a 2-3 zone, but had to abandon it for a man-to-man after Fort Benton’s hot start. The Longhorns led 20-7 after the first quarter and took a 31-14 lead into halftime.
Christian committed the majority of its 22 turnovers in the first half and never really got going offensively as no players reached double figures.
Eliana Kuperus led the team with eight points and seven rebounds, while Kiersten Van Kirk had seven points and five boards.
Fort Benton (21-2), which will play Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale in the championship game Saturday, boasted three players in double figures led by Aspen Giese. Emerson Giese added 18 points, while Clark had 10.
“They’re a good team and they deserve to play for a state title,” said Bellach. “They’re in a tough north division and haven’t been able to get here, so kudos to them.”
Fort Benton 64, Manhattan Christian 31
Christian 7 7 9 8 - 31
Fort Benton 20 11 18 15 - 64
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (22-2) – Taylor DeVries 2 0-0 6, Hope Kenney 0 0-0 0, Eliana Kuperus 3 2-4 8, Kiersten Van Kirk 2 3-4 7, Grace Aamot 2 0-0 4, Anna Keith 0 0-0 0, Alexis DeVries 0 0-0 0, Katelyn Van Kirk 0 0-0 0, Ava Bellach 2 0-0 6, Natalie Walhof 0 0-0 0, Jadyn VanDyken 0 0-0 0, Mali Kamerman 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 5-10 31.
FORT BENTON (21-2) – Ashlee Wang 1 2-2 4, Aspen Giese 8 1-1 21, Abby Clark 3 3-3 10, Maci Molinario 3 1-1 9, Emerson Giese 7 3-5 18, Casha Corder 0 0-0 0, Hailee Wang 1 0-0 2, Samantha Vielleux 0 0-0 0, KyLynn Nack 0 0-0 0, Cloe Kalanick 0 0-0 0, Laela Borero 0 0-0 0, Lina Vaugn 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 10-12 64.
3-point goals: MC 4 (T. DeVries 2, Bellach 2), FB 8 (A. Giese 4, Molinario 2, Clark, E. Giese).