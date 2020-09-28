CHURCHILL — Led by a stellar defensive effort, Manhattan Christian continued its domination Saturday.
The Eagles notched three more sweeps over the weekend capped by a victory against Manhattan.
Katelyn and Kiersten Van Kirk combined for 22 kills, while Maddie Visser tallied 11 digs, as Christian posted a 25-13, 25-16, 25-13 non-conference victory in the Memorial Event Center.
“Our defense was the best that they’ve played all season, especially that first set. They were just picking up everything,” first-year Eagles coach Hannah Van Dyk said. “So that was very encouraging to see because we work hard at defense, but to see them show it in game … they were all over the place.”
The Eagles improved to 11-0 with the win and have now swept 10 of their opponents. Choteau is the only team to have taken a set from the defending Class C champions, losing in five sets in the season opener Aug. 29.
While Christian continues to trend upwards, Manhattan lost its fifth consecutive match following a 4-1 start. Third-year coach Charli Chapman noted her team is struggling with confidence.
“Confidence is key. I think we came in knowing they were a solid, solid program with a lot of big talent, and I think we let that get to us even before we started on point one,” Chapman said. “But with that said, I think we had moments where we competed at the level we should be competing against teams like that.”
Taylor DeVries served up the first five points of the match for Christian, and the Tigers never got closer than three in the first set. While the second set was tight early, the Eagles gradually pulled away and won on a kill by Katelyn Van Kirk.
Then Kiersten Van Kirk helped Christian take control in the third set after beginning a key service run with an ace. She eventually ended the match with her ninth kill of the night.
Van Dyk noted her hitters have shined recently and recorded a high hitting percentage in league victories against Harrison and Ennis.
“Our hitting percentage has been so good. We’ve been hitting close to .500, those two games we did,” Van Dyk said. “For .500 that just means we’re not making errors, which I think is huge.”
The Van Kirk’s combined for 22 kills in a 25-5, 25-5, 25-10 sweep of Harrison and then boasted the same production in a 25-8, 25-16, 25-13 victory against Ennis.
Outside of Choteau, and tight three-set conference win against Gardiner, the Eagles have rarely been tested this season. But Van Dyk noted strong competition lies ahead.
“Gardiner was a really good match up and we’ll get them again, which will be good,” she said. “We have Three Forks coming up, and then Lone Peak, Shields Valley. So we have some tougher games coming up.”
While it hasn’t resulted in victories, Manhattan has been very competitive. The team has two five-set defeats, including a 22-25, 25-19, 25-11, 24-26, 14-16 non-conference loss to Columbus. But, the Tigers have struggled to finish sets on a strong note.
“Looking at losing this many in a row, we’ve got to learn how to finish a game. We got to learn how to just dig in and figure out how to finish,” said Chapman. “And that’s been a big one that we’ve had to focus on.”
Oliviah Westervelt tallied 22 kills against Columbus and had six against Christian. Cayli Chapman and Adele Didriksen each contributed nine digs Saturday.
“We know what we’re capable of, we just have to figure out how to consistently show up and finish,” said coach Chapman. “Tonight wasn’t necessarily about finishing, it was just about being consistently present and competing in every point.”
The Tigers (4-6) travel to Big Timber for a conference match Tuesday, and then hosts Three Forks and Red Lodge on Thursday and Saturday, respectively.
“We got to win,” said coach Chapman. “We got to find that W to get us back on track, that always helps.”
Christian is back in action Thursday hosting Shields Valley in conference action.
Columbus def. Manhattan 25-22, 19-25, 11-25, 26-24, 16-14.
MANHATTAN (4-5) - Kills: n/a (Oliviah Westervelt 22). Digs: 71 (Adele Didriksen 18). Blocks: 5 (Teresa Bannan 2). Aces: 5 (Abby Kabalin 2, Didriksen 2). Assists: 43 (Cayli Chapman 42).
COLUMBUS - Stats not provided.
Manhattan Christian def. Harrison 25-5, 25-5, 25-10.
HARRISON (5-3) - Kills: 5 (Aleena Bacon 2). Digs: 24 (Lauren Lima 8). Blocks: 0. Aces: 2 (Bacon 2). Assists: 2 (Dana Lerum 1, Bacon 1).
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (9-0) - Kills: 38 (Katelyn Van Kirk 12, Kiersten Van Kirk 10). Digs: 18 (Tayor DeVries 5). Blocks: 5.5 (DeVries 3). Aces: 19 (Ki. Van Kirk 6). Assists: 37 (DeVries 32).
Manhattan Christian def. Ennis 25-8, 25-16, 25-13.
ENNIS - Stats not provided.
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (10-0) - Kills: 38 (Katelyn Van Kirk 12, Kiersten Van Kirk 10). Digs: 18 (Taylor DeVries 5). Blocks: 2 (DeVries 1). Aces: 19 (Ki. Van Kirk 6). Assists: 37 (DeVries 32).
Manhattan Christian def. Manhattan 25-13, 25-16, 25-13.
MANHATTAN (4-6) - Kills: 13 (Olivia Westervelt 6). Digs: 35 (Cayli Chapman 9, Adele Didriksen 9). Blocks: 4 (Teresa Bannan 4). Aces: 2 (Didriksen 2). Assists: 12 (Chapman 12).
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (11-0) - Kills: 41 (Katelyn Van Kirk 13, Kiersten Van Kirk 9). Digs: 45 (Maddie Visser 11). Blocks: 8 (Hailey VanDyken 3, Ki. Van Kirk 3). Aces: 9 (Taylor DeVries 3). Assists: 40 (DeVries 32).