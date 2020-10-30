For the second consecutive night, Manhattan Christian got off to a slow start. But once things got clicking, the result was another easy victory.
The Eagles advanced to the championship match of the District 12C tournament with a 25-17, 25-8, 25-12 semifinal sweep of Shields Valley in the Memorial Event Center.
After falling behind early in a quarterfinal match against Twin Bridges Thursday, mistakes again plagued Christian at the start Friday. The Rebels led 5-2 and 8-6 before the Eagles got rolling.
“It’s frustrating to be on the bench and watch that happen because they’re very uncharacteristic errors on our side of the ball. I think it is just playoffs, getting into it,” Christian coach Hannah Van Dyk said. “They’re just messy and that’s not characteristic of our team.”
Christian’s hitting percentage was just .115 in the first set, and that’s when the majority of the team’s 11 hitting errors occurred.
“I think that was the worst we hit all season starting off a set,” said Van Dyk. “We need to clean that up and we talked about it after the game, too, is how we’re going to get that first set better.”
The Eagles soared back to win the opening set and then jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the second. Katelyn Van Kirk served up six consecutive points at the start, including a pair of aces, following a side out.
Taylor DeVries capped the set with a five-point service run, including two aces, and the senior finished with four aces. As a team, Christian tallied 16 aces in the contest.
“I have a really good serving team and that’s why that first set was frustrating, too, because we were missing five, six serves. Again, not something that we normally do,” said Van Dyk. “But once we get our serves going it just gets us in a good rhythm, so that was good see in the second set.”
Christian built a 10-4 lead, and led by as many as 12 points, en route to easily winning the third set. Van Kirk had three of her five aces in the game, while Natalie Walhof also had three.
Kiersten Van Kirk led the Eagles with 11 kills and four digs, while Hope Kenney and Eliana Kuperus each had six digs and combined for six kills.
Christian (20-0) remained unbeaten on the season and plays Gardiner in a rematch of last year’s championship match. The Bruins defeated Lone Peak in five sets in the other semifinal.
Van Dyk would like to see more intensity and faster play to begin the match against Gardiner.
“We know that if we come and bring our best that we’re a very good team,” she said. “So if we’re passing well and serving well, we have a great chance in that championship game. We have to make sure we’re doing all the small things well.”
Manhattan Christian def. Shields Valley 25-17, 25-8, 25-12.
SHIELDS VALLEY - Stats not provided.
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (20-0) - Kills: 30 (Kiersten Van Kirk 11). Digs: 27 (Hope Kenney 6, Eliana Kuperus 6). Blocks: 4 (Taylor DeVries 1.5, Hailey VanDyken 1.5). Aces: 16 (DeVries 4). Assists: 29 (DeVries 24).