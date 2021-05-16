BOZEMAN — While it may have been a surprise to some, Laura Arthun was confident things would turn out the way they did Friday.
Manhattan Christian’s track teams swept the District 12C Meet championships at Gallatin High School with the girls tallying 152 points and the boys 148. Twin Bridges finished as the runner up on both sides with 109 points for the girls and 88 for the boys.
“We have been performing really well, so I did expect that we’d probably win both on the guys and the girls side as long as everything kind of went our way,” Arthun, who is the Eagles’ head coach, said. “But I guess I wasn’t expecting us to have as many PRs as we did. Overall, we just had a really good day.”
The girls were led by triple winner Ava Bellach. The sophomore edged Shields Valley’s Haven Sager to win the 800 with a personal best time of 2:34.00, and coasted to victory 1,600 (5:59.56) and 3,200 (12:47.34). Bellach also ran the anchor leg of the mile relay, which placed second in 4:29.36.
“She is a competitor for sure,” said Arthun.
Alexis DeVries was a double winner for Christian, setting personal bests in the 100 hurdles (16.81) and pole vault (8-07) en route to placing in four individual events and on a relay.
“Those were like the two standout things,” said Arthun. “She placed in some other events of course.”
DeVries added a third place finish in the 300 hurdles (51.33) and was sixth in the 100 (13.71). She also ran a leg on the sprint relay, which won with a time of 51.30.
The relay also featured Eliana Kuperus, Jadyn VanDyken and Hailey Prester.
“Our girls four by one ran a really good time. We actually ran our fastest time of the year. We ran a 51.3, which is good for second fastest time in the state for Class C,” said Arthun. “We had two handoffs that were not the greatest, so I know we can run faster. When we go to divisional I’m really expecting that we could definitely run under 51 with some good handoffs.”
The only other individual winner for the girls was VanDyken, who won the 400 with a time of 1:01.44. The sophomore was edged by West Yellowstone’s Emilie Collins in the 100 and 200 and en route to runner up finishes of 13.04 and 26.88, respectively.
VanDyken also earned a runner up finish in the triple jump with a personal best mark of 33-01.
Kuperus added third place finishes in the 100 (13.45) 400 (1:03.27) and was fifth in the 300 hurdles (53.80). Arthun also noted the effort of sophomore Kaitlyn Scott, who took seventh in the shot put (26-06.25) and ninth in the discus (75-10.50).
“She was able to throw PRs in both of her events and make it on to the next meet, so that’s pretty exciting for her,” said Arthun.
On the boys side, a pair of underclassmen were victorious for the Eagles. Freshman Oren Arthun edged teammate Matt Kenney to win the 3,200 (11:04.62) by two-tenths of a second and set a personal best en route to taking first in the 1,600 (4:46.90).
“That was a good time for him,” coach Arthun, who is Oren’s mother, said. “His fastest time all year, so that’s always nice kind of going into divisionals to be able to run a fast time.”
Kenney posted runner up times of 5:08.23 in the mile and 11:04.83 in the two-mile and also finished third in the 800 (2:20.18).
Christian’s other individual winner was Nathan Adams, who cleared the bar at 12-feet in the pole vault en route to auto-qualifying for state.
“That was a really impressive mark,” said coach Arthun. “This is his first year vaulting, so to do that was pretty impressive and then he got third place in the high jump as well.”
Adams cleared 5-feet, 8-inches in the high jump and ran a leg on the 4x400 relay, which won in 3:44.92. The relay also featured Seth Amunrud, Oren Arthun and Tebarek Hill.
Amunrud placed fifth in both the long and triple jumps, while Thomas Boscha was fifth in the 100 and ninth in the long jump. Hill added a pair of third place finishes in the 100 (11.72) and 200 (24.28) and was second in the 400 with a personal best time of 53.64.
Other key placers for the Eagles included Devan Walhof in the 800, Sam Carlson in the 110 hurdles and pole vault, and Logan Heidema and Willem Kimm in both the discus and shot put.
Christian is back in action at the two-day Western C Divisional, which begins Friday in Missoula.
“I’m really looking forward to seeing what these kids can do this late in the season,” said coach Arthun.
Editor's note: See complete meet results at athletic.net.