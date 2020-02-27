Manhattan Christian has been a prolific three-point shooting team throughout the season. But seventh-year head coach Jeff Bellach wanted to establish the inside game Thursday afternoon.
The Eagles attacked the basket early and often en route to building a 26-point lead, and then overcame a third quarter lull be beat St. Regis 77-43 in a quarterfinal game at the Western C Divisional in Frenchtown.
“We got off to a pretty good start. We talked about getting some easy buckets early and letting the threes come later, and I thought we did a good job of that,” said Bellach. “The guys did a good job of attacking the basket, capitalizing off of pressure and what not, and it was a really solid first half.”
Christian advanced the semifinals for a seventh consecutive season and will play unbeaten Twin Bridges at 6:30 p.m. Friday. The Falcons (21-0) defeated Seeley-Swan 58-40 in other quarterfinal action.
“It’ll be a good game. They’re a good team and they’ve got a lot of veterans back and coach (Josh) Keller does a great job with them. We’ve had a lot of battles with them over the years,” said Bellach. “They’ll come ready to play, so we’ll have to come and match that. But I think it will be a good night, it’ll be a fun game.”
Christian (20-1) built a 42-16 halftime lead and then shook off a sluggish third quarter to put the contest away in the fourth.
“They (St. Regis) kept playing hard the whole game. We got them down by 30-plus and they kept battling back in the third quarter,” said Bellach. “We had a little stretch where our intensity was lacking some, but then the guys responded and got back after it.”
Three Eagles reached double figures led by Sam Leep and Charlie Keith, who each tallied a game-high 17. Leep was 6 of 12 from the field and buried a trio of 3-pointers, while Keith shot 8 of 11 from the field en route to finishing with a season-high point total.
“It was nice to see Charlie get 17. He had a good game around the basket,” said Bellach. “He got some of those easy ones early for us.”
Josiah Amunrud added 16 points for the Eagles, and Bellach credited his bench for going into the game ready to play and knowing their role.
St. Regis, which was led by 14 points from Caleb Ball, will play a loser-out game against Seeley-Swan Friday.
Manhattan Christian 77, St. Regis 43
St. Regis 8 8 17 10 - 43
Christian 17 25 12 23 - 77
ST. REGIS – Nicholas Day 0 0-0 0, Caleb Bell 5 2-3 14, Andrew Stanford 2 1-2 5, Ian Farris 3 0-0 7, Tanner Day 2 1-1 6, John Pruitt 3 0-0 7, Adam Ball 2 0-0 4. Totals: 17 4-6 43.
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (20-1) – Sam Leep 6 2-5 17, Josiah Amunrud 6 3-6 16, Matt Kenney 2 0-2 5, Logan Leep 0 0-0 0, Tebarek Hill 2 0-0 4, Caidin Hill 4 0-2 8, Charlie Keith 8 1-1 17, Seth Amunrud 2 0-0 4, Devan Walhof 3 0-2 6, Willem Kimm 0 0-0 0. Totals: 33 6-18 77.
3-point goals: SR 5 (C. Ball 2, Stanford 1, T. Day 1, Pruitt 1), MC 5 (S. Leep 3, J. Amunurd 1, Kenney 1).