Manhattan Christian extended its win streak to a dozen Thursday night with a conference sweep in the Memorial Event Center.
Despite missing starting libero Maddie Visser, the Eagles posted a 25-12, 25-16, 25-9 District 12C victory against Shields Valley.
“I thought Shields did a great job defensively,” Christian coach Hannah Van Dyk said. “We had to work hard to put a ball down, so that was good to see.”
Christian (12-0, 8-0 District 12C) once again was led offensively by the Van Kirk sisters. Katelyn tallied a team-high 11 kills and eight digs, while Kiersten had 10 kills, five aces and four digs.
The Eagles committed just two hitting errors in the contest, and Katelyn Van Kirk finished with a hitting percentage of .647 on 17 kill attempts.
“We had a couple mental errors that we need to clean up,” noted Van Dyk. “But overall I was proud of how we played.”
Setter Taylor DeVries dished out 24 assists and added six digs and three aces.
“I thought Taylor did a great job of distributing the ball,” said Van Dyk. “She was able to get most of our hitters involved, which was fun.”
After missing several days of practice due to illness — Van Dyk stressed it was not Covid related — Visser did not compete in the match. Thus, junior Hope Kenney helped fill the void in the back row as did sophomore Alexis DeVries .
“We had Hope play all the way around and she did a great job on defense,” said Van Dyk. “And then Alexis DeVries played some libero, so it was fun to see her get involved with the team too.”
Christian returns to action Tuesday with a non-conference match at Three Forks.
Manhattan Christian def. Shields Valley 25-12, 25-16, 25-9.
SHIELDS VALLEY - Stats not provided.
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (12-0) - Kills: 31 (Katelyn Van Kirk 11, Kiersten Van Kirk 10). Digs: 31 (Ka. Van Kirk 8, Taylor DeVries 6). Blocks: 1 (no leader). Aces: 17 (Ki. Van Kirk 5, Hope Kenney 4). Assists: 31 (DeVries 24).