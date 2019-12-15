CHURCHILL — Manhattan Christian extended a pair of streaks in impressive fashion over the weekend at the Manhattan Bank Tip Off Tournament.
The Eagles broke things open in the second quarter Friday night en route to a 64-41 victory against Deer Lodge, and never trailed Saturday in a 78-31 rout of Great Falls Central.
Saturday’s victory was the 29th consecutive home victory spanning the past four seasons as well as the 30th consecutive win dating back to last year. But the streaks are of little concern to seventh-year coach Jeff Bellach.
“It’s fun to try and keep track of that, but it’s not something that we get caught up in,” he said. “We’re just focused on getting better every day and seeing where it leads us.”
Josiah Amunrud and Sam Leep once again led the way for the Eagles during the tournament. Leep scored a game-high 22 points on Friday, while Amunrud matched that total on Saturday.
The duo combined for the first nine points of the game against Great Falls Central and Christian never trailed after building an early 15-1 lead.
“When we get out and run we’re just tough to stop,” said Bellach. “And with Caidin (Hill) running the show and the experience and the scoring ability that Sam and Josiah have, it’s a fun group to coach.”
Hill dished out 12 assists and had nine steals Friday, and then added six assists, seven points and five steals against Great Falls Central.
The Eagles shot 51.4 percent from the field in the first half Saturday en route to a 47-15 lead and finished the contest with nine 3-pointers. Six different players connected from beyond the arc.
Christian improved to 4-0 with the victories, and Bellach credited his team for remaining focused in the blowouts.
“I liked their focus and sticking to the idea that we got to keep growing and getting better every night no matter who play,” Bellach said. “I think the boys are doing a good job of that.”
Christian wraps up the December portion of the schedule with its conference opener Dec. 20 at Lone Peak. The Eagles have not lost to a conference opponent since 2016.
Christian has averaged 76.7 points per game and has beaten four Class B schools.
“You always want to play good teams and I feel fortunate the we get to play a lot of Class B schools. We just have to embrace whoever it is we play,” he said. “We’ve been through this before where the competition in some games isn’t there, but we haven’t used it as an excuse in the past. We’ve actually embraced it and done pretty good as far as growing from it and continuing to get better.”
Manhattan Christian 64, Deer Lodge 41
Deer Lodge 9 10 9 13 - 41
Christian 20 21 15 8 - 64
DEER LODGE - Ben Anderson 4 0-3 8, Ethan Bosset 1 1-2 3, Logan Nicholson 2 3-5 7, Brody Freeman 1 0-0 2, Dane Thompson 0 0-0 0, Carson Whiteley 2 0-2 6, Ozzie King 3 2-2 8, Keith Kippenhan 1 0-0 2, Aidan Thompson 2 1-2 5. Totals: 16 7-16 41.
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (3-0) - Sam Leep 9 0-0 22, Josiah Amunrud 5 1-2 14, Matt Kenney 2 0-0 4, Logan Leep 0 1-3 1, Tebarek Hill 1 0-0 2, Caidin Hill 1 0-0 3, Charlie Keith 0 0-0 0, Seth Amunrud 2 0-0 6, Jacob Bos 0 0-0 0, Jake Leep 3 0-0 6, Devan Walhof 3 0-0 6, William Kimm 0 0-0 0. Totals: 26 2-5 64.
3-point goals: DL 2 Whiteley 2), MC 10 (S. Leep 4, J. Amunrud 3, S. Amunrud 2, C. Hill 1).
Manhattan Christian 78, Great Falls Central 31
Great Falls 10 5 6 10 - 31
Christian 25 22 22 9 - 78
GREAT FALLS CENTRAL - Shane Girres 1 2-4 4, Dillon Warren 0 0-0 0, Eli Vincent 0 2-2 2, Drew Newman 5 4-4 14, Nick Scott 0 0-0 0, Jackson Tarum 0 0-0 0, Kaiden Horner 0 0-0 0, Cayle Schraner 4 0-0 9, Logon Warren 1 0-2 2. Totals: 11 8-12 31.
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (4-0) - Sam Leep 8 2-3 19, Josiah Amunrud 8 3-4 22, Matt Kenney 0-0 5, Logan Leep 2 0-0 4, Tebarek Hill 3 1-1 8, Caidin Hill 3 0-0 7, Charlie Keith 3 1-2 7, Seth Amunrud 0 0-0 0, Jacob Bos 0 0-0 0, Jake Leep 2 0-0 5, Devan Walhof 0 0-0 0, William Kimm 0 1-2 1. Totals: 31 8-12 78.
3-point goals: GF 1 (Schraner), MC 8 (J. Amunrud 3, S. Leep 1, Kenney 1, T. Hill 1, C. Hill 1, J. Leep 1).