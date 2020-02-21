CHURCHILL — Kiersten Van Kirk scores the majority of her points in the paint. But the slender 6-foot-3 post is more than capable of stepping behind the arc and drilling shots from the perimeter.
Van Kirk did it twice Friday afternoon en route scoring a game-high 10 points. She also grabbed six rebounds in leading Manhattan Christian to a 41-12 victory against Shields Valley in the semifinals at the District 11C Tournament.
With Rebels focused on Eliana Kuperus, who has nearly averaged a double-double this season, Van Kirk took advantage of some open looks outside. The sophomore buried a 3 from the top of the arc to end the first half, and then added another midway through the third quarter to stretch the Eagles’ lead to 22.
“Eli’s a great post, so just having her inside does a lot for us,” Van Kirk said. “Me being able to be outside too, I feel like it just lengthens the depth of our team.”
While Christian scored the first 11 points of the contest, it was a grind offensively. Rebels coach Mitch Ward attacked the Eagles with full court pressure and an aggressive zone, which slowed Christian’s transition game and limited Kuperus to six points and six rebounds.
“Mitch does a good job defensively with those girls. They game plan, they sag in and so they make you kind of work for your shot,” Eagles coach Jeff Bellach said. “I thought the girls just did a good job of just being patient and finding the shot, and not being in a hurry to win.”
Taylor DeVries and Maddie Liudahl connected on first half 3-pointers as Christian took a 22-5 lead into halftime. While the Eagles shot 42.9 percent from the field in the first half, they attempted just 21 shots.
“They were just pressing us more,” said Van Kirk. “They brought up their intensity a lot in the game, so that just forced us to keep our intensity up and just keep playing strong.”
The Rebels (4-13) were unable to capitalize offensively. They made just one field goal in the first half and shot mere 12.9 percent from the field by game’s end.
“I thought we did a really good job, especially right from the jump, with just getting in a stance and being intense and being in position. I was really happy with that effort,” Bellach said. “I had plans today to mix in some different defenses, but we were so solid. It was fun to see.”
Eagles (17-2), who had a bye Thursday as the top seed, will play West Yellowstone in the championship game Saturday at 6 p.m. Christian swept the regular season series, but needed overtime to beat the Wolverines 65-61 on Feb. 2.
“We’re really excited. I can’t wait to play them again,” Van Kirk, who scored 29 points and had 21 rebounds in that overtime victory, said. “Last time it was a super fun game going into overtime, so I hope it’s a really fun game again.”
Manhattan Christian 41, Shields Valley 12
Christian 3 2 5 2 - 12
Shields Valley 14 8 7 12 - 41
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (17-2) – Alexis DeVries 0 0-0 0, Taylor DeVries 2 0-0 5, Hope Kenney 1 0-0 2, Grace Aamot 1 1-1 3, Eliana Kuperus 3 0-2 6, Maddie Liudahl 2 2-2 7, Ava Bellach 1 1-2 4, Rylie Thompson 1 0-2 2, Natalie Walhof 1 0-0 2, Jayden VanDyken 0 0-0 0, Hailey VanDyken 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 4-9 41.
SHIELDS VALLEY (4-13) – Rane Sager 1 0-0 2, Brooklin Baukol 1 0-1 3, Haven Sager 0 0-0 0, Andie Estes 0 0-0 0, Aspen Sanderson 1 1-4 3, Josie Boyd 0 0-0 0, Perry Dominick 0 1-2 1, Regan Hanson 0 0-0 0, Sage Willis 0 0-0 0, Joeli Jenkins 1 1-2 3, Jules Jenkins 0 0-0 0, Tyler DeFord 0 0-0 0. Totals: 4 3-9 12.
3-point goals: MC 5 (Van Kirk 2, T. DeVries 1, Liudahl 1, Bellach 1), SV 1 (Baukol).