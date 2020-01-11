CHURCHILL — Following nearly three weeks off for Christmas break, Manhattan Christian returned with three consecutive games over the weekend.
It was a tough stretch that teams don’t typically see until the postseason, but the Eagles stepped up to the challenge with a pair of victories against Class B opponents and then a league win to extend its winning streak to six.
“We were probably not in as good of shape as we would be in come tournament time, but it was good for us. Especially coming out of Christmas break,” Eagles coach Jeff Bellach said. “They had a little bit of an extended break of games with no game with White Sulphur last week and then having the three this week. But it worked out good.”
Thursday, Eliana Kuperus and Kiersten Van Kirk each tallied a double-double in a 59-45 victory at home against Jefferson. Van Kirk scored a game-high 18 points and grabbed 10 boards, while Kuperus had 15 points and 10 rebounds.
Friday, Kuperus again recorded a double-double — game-high 16 points and 13 rebounds — to lead the Eagles to a 40-35 road victory against Townsend. The junior then added 16 points and 11 boards in a 49-27 District 11C win Saturday against Shields Valley.
“Eli had a really great week. She played great all three games,” said Bellach. “We had really good balance against Boulder. I think we had three in double figures that night which is nice to see.”
Taylor DeVries had 13 points against Jefferson, including four 3’s.
“It was really good for us. We got to beat a couple Class B teams and we got a conference win at the end of it,” said Bellach. “Obviously there’s some things that we need to continue to work on and continue to clean up, but pretty proud of the girls for handling it the way that they did and picking up three wins.”
Christian (7-1, 2-0) returns to action Friday with a conference game at Gardiner.
Manhattan Christian 59, Jefferson 45
Jefferson 8 18 9 10 - 45
Christian 19 11 12 17 - 59
JEFFERSON (2-3) - Emma Grange 3 4-6 10, Dakota Edmisten 20-0 5, Lauryn Armstrong 2 0-0 4, Grace Alexander 0 0-0 0, Sam Zody 0 0-0 0, Rebecca Nelson 0 0-0 0, Ashton Oxarart 2 0-0 5, Hailee Stiles 0 2-2 2, Mykala Edmisten 0 2-6 2, Abigail Youde 0 2-2 2, Grace Jones 6 3-6 15, Olivia Lyon 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 13-22 45.
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (5-1) - Anna Keith 0 0-0 0, Taylor DeVries 4 1-3 13, Hope Kenney 2 0-0 4, Grace Aamot 1 0-1 2, Eliana Kuperus 6 3-6 15, Kiersten Van Kick 7 1-3 18, Madelyn Liudahl 1 0-0 3, Rylie Thompson 0 0-00, Natalie Walhof 0 2-2 2, Hailey VanDyken 0 2-2 2. Totals: 21 9-17 59.
3-point goals: Jeff 2 (D. Edmisten 1, Oxarart 1), MC 8 (DeVries 4, Van Kirk 3, Liudahl 1).
Manhattan Christian 40, Townsend 35
Christian 7 12 6 15 - 40
Townsend 4 7 12 12 - 35
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (6-1) - Anna Keith 0 1-2 1, Taylor DeVries 2 0-0 6, Hope Kenney 2 3-6 3, Grace Aamot 0 3-4 3, Eliana Kuperus 6 4-10 16, Kiersten Van Kirk 2 3-7 7, Madelyn Liudahl 0 0-0 0, Rylie Thompson 1 0-0 2, Natalie Walhof 0 0-0 0, Hailey VanDyken 1 0-0 2. Totals: 12 14-29 40.
TOWNSEND (4-3) - Taylor Noyes 3 0-0 8, Emma Huffman 0 1-2 1, Anna Berg 1 2-2 4, Peyton Vogl 3 2-4 9, Kennedy Vogl 3 0-2 6, Kadyn Braatan 0 0-0 0, Melanie Woodward 2 -1 4, Sterling Owens 1 1-4 3. Totals: 13 6-15 35.
3-point goals: MC 2 (DeVries 2), Tow 3 (Noyes 2, P. Vogl 1).