ENNIS — After a 15-point first half lead had dwindled to three early in the second half, Manhattan Christian needed a spark. Taylor DeVries was happy to provide it.
The senior point guard calmly drilled a 3-pointer to make it a two-possession game, and the Eagles gradually stretched the lead back to double figures by the end of the third quarter.
“We definitely started going after that. We got a run on them,” DeVries said. “We just had a lot of energy.”
Christian took a 12-point lead into the fourth and never allowed West Yellowstone to get closer than eight en route to a 47-36 victory in a Western C Divisional challenge game.
Following six games in eight days, the Eagles advanced to the Class C tournament for the first time since 2010. That includes winning challenge games at both the district and divisional tournaments.
“I’m really proud of the girls. They’ve done it the hard way. Volleyball they did it the hard way. Just a fighting tough group,” Christian head coach Jeff Bellach said. “It wasn’t pretty. We made a few mistakes down the stretch, but they did what they needed to do to win it.”
The Eagles (22-4) jumped out to a 10-2 lead that featured 3-pointers by Kiersten Van Kirk and DeVries and led 18-6 after the first quarter. Van Kirk had nine of those points.
But West Yellowstone (20-4) gradually chipped away at the advantage, fueled by the effort of Danna Ochoa. The senior, who scored a game-high 17 points, buried a 3 and then capped the first half on a traditional three-point play to draw the Wolverines within 26-21.
But after Rebekah Everest scored to begin the second half for West Yellowstone, DeVries drilled the game changing 3-pointer.
The Eagles’ lead swelled to 13 early in the fourth, and then they sealed the win from the free-throw line by making 8 of 12 attempts. Bellach also credited the team’s defensive effort.
“What won it was the defensive effort that they put out there,” Bellach said. “We switched from man to zone. I thought we did a really good job in man, but I really just kind of wanted to win it with the zone once we got the lead, and I thought we did a great job of that.”
Eliana Kuperus tallied a double-double with 13 points and a game-high 18 rebounds to power Christian. Van Kirk and DeVries added 12 and 10 points, respectively.
Following the final buzzer, players rushed the court, began a long-awaited celebration, posed for photos and then disappeared into the locker room.
“We all just ran into the locker room and started screaming our lungs out. We’ve been wanting this the entire season to make it to state because the girls in high school right now have never been to state for basketball. It’s always been volleyball,” DeVries said. “So it’s super exciting to get that opportunity to have with our coach and our team.”
Christian will have eight days off before playing Roy-Winifred at state, which begins March 12 in Missoula.
“We’ll get regrouped and get ready to play a good team, Roy-Winifred. Everybody’s good at state, but everybody’s got a shot, too,” Bellach said. “We’ll rest a little bit, too. We need a little rest.”
Manhattan Christian 47, West Yellowstone 36
West 6 15 5 10 - 36
Christian 18 8 12 9 - 47
WEST YELLOWSTONE (20-4) - Hannah Wakefield 1 0-0 3, Averi Parker 1 0-2 2, Danna Ochoa 6 3-4 17, Rebekah Everest 2 0-1 4, Ashlynn Roos 1 0-2 2, Cam Carter 0 0-0 0, Emmie Collins 3 0-0 8. Totals: 14 3-9 36.
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (22-4) - Taylor DeVries 2 4-4 10, Hope Kenney 0 0-2 0, Grace Aamot 2 2-4 7, Eliana Kuperus 5 3-6 13, Kiersten Van Kirk 5 1-2 12, Maddie Liudahl 1 2-5 5, Rylie Thompson 0 0-0 0, Natalie Walhof 0 0-0 0, Hailey VanDyken 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 12-23 47.
3-point goals: WY 5 (Ochoa 2, Collins 2, Wakefield 1), MC 5 (DeVries 2, Aamot 1, Van Kirk 1, Liudahl 1).