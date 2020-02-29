All season long Manhattan Christian’s girls have embraced adversity. They faced it head on Saturday, needing to win twice in less than eight hours to keep their season alive.
The Eagles shook off whatever doubt and fatigue that lied within to post a pair of wins at the Western C Divisional in Frenchtown. It began with a loser-out victory against Clark Fork, 55-30, in the morning, and was capped by a 41-28 win against Charlo in the consolation game.
With the victories, Christian (21-4) earned the right to force a challenge game against West Yellowstone at 6:30 p.m. Monday in Ennis. The Wolverines lost to Seeley-Swan in the championship game, 39-37, in overtime.
It will be the fifth game in as many days for the Eagles, who also won a challenge game against Gardiner to advance to the divisional tournament.
“It’s a lot of games, but when you come this far and you have that opportunity I think the girls will put that behind them. It (fatigue) can’t be an issue. You just kind of have to mentally tough your way through that kind of thing. We’ll embrace it,” second-year Christian coach Jeff Bellach said. “We worked real hard all year to be in great shape and I think we’re in good shape. We get a rest day tomorrow, half a day Monday, and then ready to roll.”
Charlo had beaten the Eagles 31-29 in the quarterfinals Thursday, but was put on its heels early and never got into rhythm offensively in the rematch. Christian came out with a more aggressive defensive approach en route to a 28-14 lead at halftime.
“We played a little looser and weren’t so tight. And then we just got up and pressured a lot more,” Bellach said. “We got up and went man to man on them and we had a little bit better matchups after playing them once. We kind of knew a little more about the team, so the girls did a great job of being confident in the game plan.”
Charlo (21-2) prefers to slow down the tempo and grind out victories, but the Eagles sped things up whenever possible. And, they were relentless defensively, holding the Vikings to just 17.1 percent (7 of 41) from the field.
“Our defense was great. We pressured them and we didn’t necessarily turn them over a bunch, but man it was just tough for them to get looks,” said Bellach. “So I was really happy with the effort there.”
Eliana Kuperus and Kiersten Van Kirk provided the one-two punch offensively, combining for 21 points and 15 rebounds. Taylor DeVries and Maddie Liudahl each added a pair of 3-pointers.
The Eagles got off to a slow start against Clark Fork and trailed 13-10 after the first quarter. From there, however, they rolled to a 25-point victory.
“It just took us a while to get going. We kind of had our wheels spinning little bit,” said Bellach. “But once we kind of got into the flow and got in some rhythm and loosened up a little bit, we actually played really well.”
Van Kirk led the charge with 16 points, while Kuperus had 10 points and eight rebounds. DeVries contributed nine points and Ava Bellach came off the bench to add a career-high 12 points.
“She leaked out and got some layups,” coach Bellach said of his daughter. “They were kind of trapping at halfcourt and by that time we kind of had it down how to break it, and the girls did a good job of getting down there to baseline and get some layups.”
Having to play two games in an eight-hour span, and three over 18 hours, coach Bellach credited his bench for providing key minutes for the team.
“Our bench did a great job and our depth is really (good),” he said. “I’ve been talking about it being something special all year long and they proved that this weekend being able to get to the challenge game.”
Manhattan Christian 55, Clark Fork 30
Clark Fork 13 5 6 6 - 30
Christian 10 22 13 10 - 55
CLARK FORK - Darby Haskins 4 0-0 12, Izzy Periera 0 0-0 0, Sorren Reese 3 0-2 6, Emmah Boughman 1 3-4 5, Molly Patko 0 0-0 0, Cassie Green 1 0-0 2, Zoe Kelsey 2 0-0 5, Payton Milmender 0 0-0 2. Totals: 11 3-6 30.
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (20-4) - Alexis DeVries 0 0-0 0, Taylor DeVries 3 0-0 9, Hope Kenney 0 0-0 0, Grace Aamot 0 0-0 0, Eliana Kuperus 3 4-4 10, Kiersten Van Kirk 6 3-4 16, Maddie Liudahl 1 0-0 3, Ava Bellach 5 2-2 12, Rylie Thompson 0 0-0 0, Natalie Walhof 2 1-2 5, Jayden VanDyken 0 0-0 0, Hailey VanDyken 0 0-0 0. Totals; 20 10-12 55.
3-point goals: CF 5 (Haskins 4, Kelsey 1), MC 5 (T. DeVries 3, Van Kirk 1, Liudahl 1).
Manhattan Christian 41, Charlo 28
Charlo 2 12 8 6 - 28
Christian 14 14 10 3 - 41
CHARLO (21-2) - Hayleigh Smith 0 1-2 1, Kassidi Cox 1 0-0 2, Liev Smith 3 5-6 11, Destiny Manuel 16-7 8, Mila Hawk 0 0-0 0, Brooke Alder 0 0-0 0, Connor Fryberger 1 0-0 2, Carlee Fryberger 1 2-5 4. Totals: 7 14-20 28.
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (21-4) - Taylor DeVries 2 0-0 6, Hope Kenney 0 0-2 0, Grace Aamot 2 0-4 4, Eliana Kuperus 4 3-4 11, Kiersten Van Kirk 2 5-6 10, Maddie Liudahl 22-2 8, Ava Bellach 0 0-0 0, Rylie Thompson 1 0-0 2, Natalie Walhof 0 0-0 0, Hailey VanDyken 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 10-18 41.
3-point goals: Cha 0, MC 5 (DeVries 2, Liudahl 2, Van Kirk 1).