The opportunities were there, but every time Manhattan Christian’s girls tried to create some separation they were unable to extend the lead.
That allowed Charlo to hang around and the unbeaten Vikings eventually rallied for a 31-29 victory Thursday in a quarterfinal game at the Western C Divisional in Frenchtown.
“They were just real deliberate and methodical. It was kind of back and forth, but it seemed like we had a two-point lead with some chances to kind of get it to four or six and just couldn’t quite get over the hump,” Christian head coach Jeff Bellach said. “So that kept them right there in it.”
Charlo (21-0) scored the first five points of the contest, but the Eagles rallied to take a 12-9 into the second quarter. From there the contest featured seven ties and six lead changes.
The final lead change came with less than a minute remaining, but Christian had an opportunity to tie it at 31 after calling time out with 30 seconds remaining. But Kiersten Van Kirk missed a contested shot with less than five seconds to go.
“Grace (Aamot) kind of lost the ball a little bit on her way to the basket, but it went right to Kiersten and Kiersten is kind of where we trying to get to with it,” Bellach explained. “She just came up a little short bit short in traffic.”
The Eagles were forced to foul and caught a break when Charlo missed both free throws with less than three seconds remaining. They then made a halfcourt heave to Van Kirk following a time out to attempt a game-winning shot.
“She got it to Taylor (DeVries) and Taylor got a three off,” said Bellach. “I don’t know if they were going to count it or not, but it hit off the back of the rim and out.”
Bellach described the contest as a “grind” as Christian shot just 28.2 percent from the field. That includes making just 3 of 12 attempts in what resulted in a nine-point second half.
“When the game’s that slow and you’re only taking that many shots it’s tough,” said Bellach. “We were also 3 for 10 from the foul line, so that didn’t help either.”
DeVries finished with a team-high eight points, while Eliana Kuperus and Van Kirk combined for 11.
Charlo, which will play Seeley-Swan in Friday’s semifinals, was led by a game-high 17 points and six rebounds from Carlee Fryberger.
The Eagles (17-4) now need to win three times over the next two days and hope for the opportunity to force a Monday challenge game to advance to state. That quest begins with a loser-out game against Phillipsburg at 11 a.m. Friday.
“I like where we’re at. It was a tough loss, but if we can regroup and come back and get tomorrow morning’s game, it’s always tough for that semifinal loser to drop down into that Saturday morning game. So we can use that as an advantage if we can get through tomorrow,” said Bellach. “And from there just see what happens. One at a time, survive and advance.”
Charlo 31, Manhattan Christian 29
Christian 12 8 5 4 - 29
Charlo 9 9 6 7 - 31
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (17-4) - Taylor DeVries 3 0-0 8, Hope Kenney 2 1-2 6, Grace Aamot 1 1-4 4, Eliana Kuperus 2 1-2 5, Kiersten Van Kirk 3 0-2 6, Maddie Liudahl 0 0-0 0, Natalie Walhof 0 0-0 0, Hailey VanDyken 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 3-10 29.
CHARLO (21-0) - Hayleigh Smith 0 0-0 0, Kassidi Cox 0 0-0 0, Liev Smith 1 0-0 2, Destiny Manuel 3 1-5 7, Mila Hawk 0 0-0 0, Brooke Alder 0 0-0 0, Connor Fryberger 0 0-0 0, Carlee Fryberger 7 0-1 17. Totals: 13 2-8 31.
3-point goals: MC 4 (DeVries 2, Kenney 1, Aamot 1), Cha 3 (C. Fryberger 3).