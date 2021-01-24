CHURCHILL — Manhattan Christian was held to a season-low point total Saturday in the Memorial Event Center, but it was still able to grind out a non-conference victory.
Led by Kiersten Van Kirk and Eliana Kuperus, who combined for 23 points and 15 rebounds, the Eagles built a double-digit lead in the first half en route to beating Three Forks 44-25.
The Eagles had been averaging 63.5 points per game, but Three Forks slowed down the tempo with a patient offensive attack.
“They do a good job with their patient half court offense and they’re working on kind of slowing the tempo a little bit,” Eagles coach Jeff Bellach said. “It was good for our girls to have to guard the dribble drive like that. There were a few times that they got to us, but I thought we did a good job in the middle chunk of keeping them out of the paint and communicating.”
While the Wolves displayed improvement in executing the offense, they struggled to finish. They finished just 8 for 43 from the field and committed 15 turnovers.
“Tonight the good thing was we were executing. We want to be more patient, we need to be more patient,” Three Forks assistant coach Richy Powell said. “For us to compete with teams we got to compete with, we’ve got control the tempo of the game, keep it slower on the offensive end and we were able to do that tonight. But we needed a couple shots to go at the right time that didn’t go.”
The Wolves (1-7) competed without head coach Mike Sauvageau, who is in quarantine. He’s expected to return for the team’s conference games this weekend.
As the Wolves struggled to score, Christian built a 13-4 lead heading into the second quarter and stretched it to 15 points at halftime. Van Kirk scored eight of her points in the first half.
While the Eagles’ up-tempo offense was slowed at times, they still scored on several fast break opportunities and converted turnovers into 14 points. They also overcame 14 turnovers.
“We got a couple (fast breaks) late and early on we got a couple, but we forced the pass or we threw the wrong pass a couple times,” said Bellach. “They did a better job transition defense.”
Taylor DeVries and Anna Keith buried 3’s in the third quarter for the Eagles, and then Grace Aamot closed out the frame with another for a 37-18 lead.
Brianna Warren connected on a 3 for the Wolves in the fourth quarter en route to finishing with a team-high nine points and five rebounds. Jayden Woodland added eight points.
“We’ve had four games where we didn’t play the way we wanted to play and so we needed a game like tonight,” said Powell. “I know there’s no moral victories, but for us tonight this was good. Because this is what we needed; we saw what we need to do.”
The contest served as the conclusion of a grueling four games in five days stretch for the Eagles, who beat a pair of Class B opponents as well as two conference foes.
“I think physically we were okay playing four games in one week, but mentally that takes more of a toll than physically sometimes,” said Bellach. “To do that mentally, play those four games, it’ll be good for us. I think it’ll pay off towards the end of the season come tournament time.”
Christian, which improved to 9-0, returns to action Friday hosting Lone Peak in a conference game. Then the Eagles will host Twin Bridges Saturday.
Prior to Saturday’s game, Three Forks lost a District 5B contest at Big Timber, 63-23. Emily Cooley and Bailey Finn combined for 26 points to lead the unbeaten Herders to victory Friday.
The Wolves were led by Fallon Page and Woodland, who each finished with five points. Jasmyn Murphy and Ginny Parker each had four.
Three Forks hosts Jefferson Friday before traveling to Whitehall Saturday.
Big Timber 63, Three Forks 23
Three Forks 4 3 6 10 - 23
Big Timber 19 18 18 8 - 63
THREE FORKS (1-6) - Kinzee Howey 1 0-0 2, Addison Pestel 0 0-0 0, Jayden Woodland 0 5-8 5, Brianna Warren 1 0-0 3, Ashlyn Swenson 0 0-0 0, Brielle Davis 0 0-0 0, Fallon Page 2 1-1 5, Jasmyn Murphy 2 0-2 4, Eva Parker 0 0-0 0, Genny Parker 2 0-0 4. Totals: 8 6-11 23.
BIG TIMBER (7-0) - Bailey Finn 5 1-2 12, Darby Johnston 0 0-0 0, Kameryn Ketchum 2 0-0 5, Jillian Whalin 2 0-0 6, Emily Prather 1 2-4 5, Lauren Niebur 3 0-0 6, Hailee Brandon 4 0-0 8, Emily Cooley 4 6-9 14, Alyssa Boshart 3 1-2 7. Totals: 24 10-17 63.
3-point goals: TF 1 (Warren), BT 5 (Whalin 2, Finn 1, Ketchum 1, Prather 1).
Manhattan Christian 44, Three Forks 25
Three Forks 4 7 7 7 - 25
Christian 13 13 11 7 - 44
THREE FORKS (1-7) - Kinzee Howey 2 0-0 4, Addison Pestel 0 0-0 0, Jayden Woodland 2 4-6 8, Brianna Warren 3 2-6 9,Ashlyn Swenson 0 0-2 0, Brielle Davis 0 0-0 0, Fallon Page 0 0-0 0, Jasmyn Murphy 1 2-4 4, Eva Parker 0 0-0 0, Genecis Parker 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 8-18 25.
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (9-0) - Anna Keith 1 0-0 3, Taylor DeVries2 2-4 8, Hope Kenney 1 0-3 2, Eliana Kuperus 4 2-3 10, Kiersten Van Kirk 5 3-6 13, Katelyn Van Kirk 0 0-0 0, Ava Bellach 1 0-0 2, Grace Aamot 1 0-0 3, Natalie Walhof 0 3-5 3. Totals: 15 10-21 44.
3-point goals: TF 1 (Warren), MC 4 (DeVries 2, Keith 1, Aamot 1).