CHURCHILL — After having their seven-game winning streak snapped by Three Forks a week ago, Manhattan Christian bounced back in a big way.
The Eagles handed West Yellowstone their first loss of the season in a District 11C clash between league leaders Thursday night, and then held off a late charge Friday to beat Manhattan 50-42 in the Memorial Event Center.
“Last night was great. Our bounce back was really good,” Christian coach Jeff Bellach said. “We didn’t talk about it a lot, but that’s something you look for if you want to be a good team is the ability to handle a little adversity.”
The Eagles faced plenty of adversity Friday, struggling in the early going against Manhattan before taking off in the second quarter.
“It was a short stretch where we weren’t very good on both end of the floor, so that’s kind of why we got off to a slow start,” said Bellach. “Second quarter we played really well.”
The Tigers got a couple of early buckets from Ruby Stenberg and led 15-5 after the first quarter before stretching the lead to 10 points, 19-9, on a bucket by Ella Halverson with 5:43 remaining in the first half.
It was the kind of start Manhattan (3-8) has struggled to generate during a six game losing streak.
“I was really happy and told the girls to remember that first quarter. That is the best offensive execution that we’ve had all season,” Manhattan coach Mikal Jones said. “We put that together with a good defensive effort.”
But the Eagles (10-2) closed out the second quarter on a 16-1 run, which featured a 3 by freshman Grace Aamot that tied the game at 19. Aamot also dished out an assist to Eliana Kuperus, who gave Christian its first lead of the game on the team’s next possession.
“We let them have some easy baskets. We weren’t getting back on defense and they kind of got into the grove a little bit,” Jones said. “Third quarter was tough and then we came out and played a pretty decent fourth quarter again.”
The Tigers scored just three points in the third quarter, but rallied to get within 43-33 with less than three minutes remaining on back-to-back 3’s by Sophie Duffin and Jasmine Grossman.
While Taylor DeVries halted the momentum with a 3 to push the lead back to 13 for the Eagles, Manhattan won the final seven minutes of the contest. The Tigers connected on four 3-pointers, including one at the buzzer, and outscored Christian 19-9.
Kuperus tallied a double-double with 12 points and a game-high 12 rebounds for the Eagles, while Kiersten Van Kirk added eight points and four boards.
“Eli kind of got us going with the energy. She’s playing great. She’s a double-double machine. She just hustles,” said Bellach. “And Kiersten too, they’re tough in there. They’re getting better and they have the potential to be really, really dominating.”
Grossman finished with a game-high 14 points, while Olleca Severson and Duffin combined for 10.
Thursday, Kuperus and Van Kirk each tallied a double-double in leading Christian to a 49-39 victory against West Yellowstone. With the win, the Eagles took over sole possession of first place in the conference.
Kuperus finished with a game-high 18 points and 10 rebounds, while Van Kirk had 11 points and 10 boards. Eleven Eagles saw action in the contest and eight contributed to the scoring.
“I love our depth that we’re starting to develop with our girls,” Bellach said. “That’s really going to pay off when we get to tournament time.”
Manhattan hosts Jefferson in a conference game Saturday, while Christian returns to action Tuesday hosting Ennis.
Manhattan Christian 49, West Yellowstone 39
Yellowstone 10 12 9 8 - 39
Christian 15 16 10 8 - 49
WEST YELLOWSTONE (9-1) - Hananh Wakfield 1 0-0 2, Averi Parker 4 0-0 8, Danna Ochoa 2 1-2 6, Trista Finney 0 1-2 1, Rebekah Everest 2 1-2 5, Ashlynn Roos 5 0-2 10, Cam Carter 0 0-0 0, Emmie Collins 3 0-2 7. Totals: 17 3-10 39.
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (9-2) - Anna Keith 0 0-0 0, Taylor DeVries 2 0-0 6, Hope Kenney 0 2-2 2, Grace Aamot 3 0-2 6, Eliana Kuperus 7 4-6 18, Kiersten Van Kirk 4 3-5 11, Maddie Liudahl 0 0-0 0, Ava Bellach 1 0-0 2, Rylie Thompson 0 0-0 0, Natalie Walhof 1 0-0 2, Hailey VanDyken 1 0-0 2. Totals: 19 9-15 49.
3-point goals: WY 2 (Ochoa 1, Collins 1), MC 2 (DeVries 2).
Manhattan Christian 50, Manhattan 42
Manhattan 15 5 3 19 - 42
Christian 5 20 16 9 - 50
MANHATTAN (3-8) - Amy Grevious 2 0-0 4, Madeline Severson 1 0-0 2, Sophie Duffin 2 0-0 5, Olleca Severson 2 1-2 5, Ariah Carrier 0 0-0 0, Pralie Duffin 1 1-2 3, Jasmine Grossman 5 1-2 14, Ella Halverson 2 0-2 5, Ruby Stenberg 2 0-0 4, Hallie Hemenway 0 0-2 0. Totals: 17 3-10 42.
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (10-2) - Anna Keith 1 0-0 2, Taylor DeVries 2 0-2 6, Hope Kenney 2 1-4 5, Grace Aamot 2 0-0 5, Eliana Kuperus 4 4-6 12, Kiersten Van Kirk 2 4-4 8, Maddie Liudahl 1 0-0 2, Ava Bellach 0 0-0 0, Rylie Thompson 1 4-4 6, Natalie Walhof 2 0-0 4, Hailey VanDyken 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 13-20 50.
3-point goals: Man 5 (Grossman 3, S. Duffin 1, Halerson 1), MC 3 (DeVries 2, Aamot 1).