After giving up seven points on errors in the first set Friday, Manhattan Christian played error-free ball the rest of the night.
The defending Class C champions only allowed four points over the next two sets en route to sweeping West Yellowstone 25-10, 25-0, 25-4 in their District 12C opener. Taylor DeVries served all 25 points in the second set and eventually finished with seven aces.
“Taylor did a great job serving today,” Christian coach Hanna Van Dyk said. “Taylor served well and we were able to work on a lot of stuff during that set.”
Christian also swept Deer Lodge in a non-conference match Thursday, and with the victories the team improved to 3-0. Kiersten Van Kirk tallied nine kills in the 25-6, 25-6, 25-12 victory.
“First match against Deer Lodge the girls serve-received really well, which was good,” said Van Dyk. “It took us a bit to get into the flow of offense, but we finished well, so that was good.”
With both matches turning one-sided early, Van Dyk set marks for the team within each set.
“We’re working on setting goals. So each set we come in with a different goal and different mindset that we’re working on a different game,” she explained. “Part of that is we’re adding different challenges from our coaches on the bench.”
In addition, Van Dyk said players are becoming more comfortable with each other after making a number of communication errors in the Eagles’ season-opening victory against Choteau Aug. 29.
“We have had a couple moments where we get in little slumps I would say both at West and at Deer Lodge. We had slump moments where we had to take a break, take a breath and figure it out,” said Van Dyk. “It’s only happened one or two times instead of the multiple times in multiple sets. They are recovering a little bit better, getting a little bit used to who’s on your left and right.”
Kiersten Van Kirk tallied 13 kills against West Yellowstone, while younger sister Katelyn had eight. Natalie Walhof and Hope Kenney chipped in with four kills and two blocks, respectively.
“Hope Kenney was thrown into the middle, her and Natalie both are playing in the middle, and they’re not used to that middle spot,” said Van Dyk. “So it’s good to see them improving. They’ve improved a lot from the first set against Choteau to today against West. Both are looking really good.”
Christian returns to action Sept. 11 hosting Twin Bridges.
Manhattan Christian def. Deer Lodge 25-6, 25-6, 25-12.
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (2-0) - Kills: 19 (Kiersten Van Kirk 9). Digs: 30 (Maddie Visser 9). Blocks: 7 (Hailey VanDyken 3). Aces: 19 (Katelyn Van Kirk 10). Assists: 18 (Taylor DeVries 16).
DEER LODGE - Stats not provided.
Manhattan Christian def. West Yellowstone 25-10, 25-0, 25-4.
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (3-0) - Kills: 32 (Kiersten Van Kirk 13). Digs: 15 (Eliana Kuperus 5). Blocks: 4 (Hope Kenney 2). Aces: 18 (Taylor DeVries 7). Assists: 31 (DeVries 28).
WEST YELLOWSTONE (0-1) - Stats not provided.