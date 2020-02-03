In his coach’s and teammates’ minds, no shot appeared out of range for Sam Leep.
For his final 3-pointer of the night, the Manhattan Christian senior rose up from deep on the left side, his feet on the line used for the volleyball court between the arc and the half-court line. Like so many other shots, this one, which Eagles head coach Jeff Bellach described as NBA range, sunk.
Leep set a state record with 14 made 3-pointers, going 14 for 19 from deep. Meanwhile, the Eagles made 22 3s as a team, which tied a state record. Leep’s game-high 44 points powered Christian to a 97-34 win Thursday at West Yellowstone.
“It was a fun night,” Bellach said. “He was open, and they just kept finding him. And second half, just kept trying to get his same shots. It was one of those nights.”
Despite West Yellowstone extending out its zone defense, the Eagles kept locating and passing to Leep for more 3s.
He made 6 of 7 attempts from deep by intermission while his team was 10 of 22 from that range. Leep made his first four to begin the second half. He entered the fourth quarter 12 of 14 on 3s. Bellach quickly realized he was within range of breaking the record.
“I said, ‘Let’s go for it, and if it happens, it happens,’” he said. “The guys kept finding him.”
Leep missed two 3s to begin the fourth. But that didn’t bother him.
Bellach noted Leep usually plays with little emotion. Even on Thursday, when he showed more glimpses of exhilaration than Bellach had seen from him in a game, he remained steady. His coach admired that trait.
So Leep kept shooting. By the end of the night, a state record was his.
“He’s been shooting the ball for years for us. He’s put a lot of time in,” Bellach said. “He’s had to work at it with shooting drills in practice. His range and his accuracy are pretty incredible. It’s fun to watch and coach.”
Leep hit 15 of 22 shots from the field and added seven rebounds. Bellach believes more colleges should consider giving him scholarship offers after this performance.
“He’s an unbelievable finisher at the rim,” Bellach said. “He finishes through contact with fearless attack. Whoever’s going to get him is getting a really special player.”
The Eagles finished 34 for 66 from the field and 22 of 42 from 3-point range. The Eagles, the defending Class C champions, outrebounded the Wolverines 44-23 and assisted on 23 of their 34 made shots. They also scored 23 points off of 15 takeaways.
Christian’s Josiah Amunrud made 7 of 11 field goals, 5 of 9 from deep, for 19 points. Bellach credited guard Caidin Hill for “running the show” and facilitating the offense as he totaled 11 assists while adding six rebounds and three steals. Seth Amunrud was 2 for 6 from deep and Logan Leep added another 3, helping the Eagles tie the state record for a team.
Bellach expects opponents will learn to guard the Eagles differently after the night. That just means his team will have to adjust.
“It’s key to get layups in transition and kickout 3s,” he said. “That’s something we go after.”
Saturday, the Eagles’ stifling defensive effort and ball movement overwhelmed White Sulphur Springs in a 79-34 conference win at the Memorial Events Center.
Christian used a fast pace to create as many offensive chances as possible. Leep showed his athleticism when he cruised on a fast break, rose up and banked in a layup, forcing a White Sulphur Springs timeout early in the first quarter.
They showed fans the team they want to be, one that effectively moves the ball and creates open shots. Midway through the first quarter, Leep forced the defense to collapse on him when he drove toward the lane. He stopped, turned and kicked out to Hill for an open 3 on the left wing. Hill pointed to Leep after the bucket that gave the Eagles a nine-point lead.
“Obviously we have some great scorers with Sam Leep and Josiah Amunrud, but they don’t actually feel like they have to get 25 points a game,” Hill said. “They’ll drive and kick. They’ll find open people. So no one is selfish and everyone finds each other, which is really sweet.”
Bellach preaches passing up good shots for even better ones. Christian (13-1, 7-0 District 11C) assisted on 16 of its 26 made shots.
The Eagles are back in action Thursday hosting Lone Peak.
Manhattan Christian 97, West Yellowstone 34
Christian 20 26 31 20 - 97
Yellowstone 14 6 9 5 - 34
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (12-1) - Sam Leep 15 0-0 44, Josiah Amunrud 7 0-0 19, Matt Kenney 0 0-0 0, Logan Leep 3 0-0 7, Tebarek Hill 1 2-2 4, Caidin Hill 2 0-0 4, Charlie Keith 1 0-0 2, Seth Amunrud 3 0-0 8, Jacob Bos 1 0-0 2, Jake Leep 0 0-0 0, Devan Walhof 0 5-6 5, William Kimm 1 0-0 2. Totals: 34 7-9 97.
WEST YELLOWSTONE (8-5) - Taylor Hales 0 0-0 0, Matthew Burden 0 0-0 0, Jackson Gospodarek 2 1-2 6, Jeffrey Wilson 1 0-0 2, Kyle Watt 1 0-0 2, Jonathan Recendiz 0 0-0 0, Adin Brown 0 0-0 0, Blake Loomis 1 1-1 3, Mac Hauk 1 3-4 5, Josh Everest 0 0-0 0, German Vazquez 0 0-0 0, Sam Coffin 5 1-1 11, Jones 2 1-1 5. Totals: 13 7-9 34.
3-point goals: MC 22 (S. Leep 14, J. Amunrud 5, S. Amunrud 2, L. Leep 1), WY 1 (Gospodarek).
Manhattan Christian 79, White Sulphur Springs 34
White Sulphur 5 13 12 4 - 34
Christian 23 21 24 11 - 79
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS (8-6) - Austin Collings 0 0-00, Sam Davis 5 2-2 14, Shaw Davis 4 1-1 9, Devin Novark 1 0-0 3, Shane Ogle 1 2-2 4, Alex Novark 1 0-0 2, Tyson Hanson 0 0-0 0, Ethan Schlepp 1 0-6 2. Totals: 13 5-11 34.
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (13-1) - Sam Leep 4 0-0 10, Josiah Amunrud 6 2-3 16, Matt Kenney 1 0-0 3, Logan Leep 0 2-2 2, Tebarek Hill 3 2-2 9, Caidin Hill 3 1-2 9, Charlie Keith 2 1-1 5, Seth Amunrud 3 4-4 11, Jacob Bos 0 0-0 0, Jake Leep 0 0-0 0, Devan Walhof 4 1-3 9, William Kimm 0 3-4 3. Totals: 26 16-21 79.
3-point goals: WSS 3 (Sam Davis 2, Novark 1), MC 11 (S. Amunrud 3, S. Leep 2, J. Amunrud 2, C. Hill 2, Kenney 1, T. Hill 1).