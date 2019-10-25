CHURCHILL — Coaches typically dread senior night and the emotions that are involved with it, and Jill Ayers is no different.
The veteran Manhattan Christian coach noted it played a factor in Thursday’s sluggish start in a District 11C showdown against Gardiner. After the team’s six seniors were honored prior to the match, the Eagles stumbled out of gate in their home finale.
“Senior night is always a little bit of a distraction,” Ayers said. “We had a slow start. It took us about a set and a half to get going and get playing, which it usually does on nights like that when it’s emotion and that many kids involved.”
Gardiner (11-3, 8-1 District 11C) controlled the first two sets en route to a 25-17, 25-18, 19-25, 25-16 victory. It was the first loss of the season for the Eagles, who had swept nine of their previous 13 opponents.
While no coach likes a loss, Ayers is happy the pressure is off her team.
“I hate being undefeated and that’s why I never talk about it,” she said. “I don’t care about that kind of stuff, and I’m just kind of glad that that target’s off our back and that’s over with.”
After winning the first set, Gardiner built a 22-9 lead in the second thanks to a deadly serving game that prevented the Eagles from effectively running their offense. Josie Thomas, Kyndra Long and Veronika Macy added key plays at the net as the lead swelled.
But Christian finally gained some traction late in the set thanks the hitting of Kiersten Van Kirk. The 6-foot-2 sophomore scored on four kills to cap a 5-0 run that drew the Eagles within 23-18. While the Bruins hung to win, Christian rode the momentum into the third set.
Van Kirk, who finished with a match-high 19 kills, continued her assault from both the front and back row, while Eliana Kuperus and Hailey VanDyken contributed key kills. But the Eagles’ serve-receive woes ultimately cost them the match.
Gardiner rallied from an 11-7 deficit in the fourth set, surging into the lead following a seven-point service run by Thomas. The junior tallied four aces on the spurt and Bruins finished with seven in the set.
“We had some huge issues in serve-receive and we have always. We miss Kellie (Van Kirk) in serve-receive. She’s a great serve-receiver,” said Ayers. “But other girls, they just have to step in and figure it out.”
Kellie Van Kirk, a 6-foot-1 senior, has not competed since suffering a concussion at the season-opening tournament in Choteau.
Thomas led Gardiner with 16 kills, 18 digs and four aces, while Kuperus had eight kills and seven digs for the Eagles.
“We needed a match like that going into tournaments. A match where we just have to work our butt off,” said Ayers. “In matches like that you can see where they get away with being lazy on fundamentals in other matches because they can. Matches like this you can’t.”
Christian (13-1, 8-1 District 11C) hosts the district tournament next week. Should Gardiner win its regular season finale Saturday, it will secure the No. 1 seed and a first round bye. The Eagles, who can finish no lower than the No. 2 seed, would also have a bye.
Ayers is already looking forward a possible rematch next week.
“It was a great look at them before districts. A great look at ourselves before districts,” she said. “And it was a fun match.”
Gardiner def. Manhattan Christian 25-17, 25-18, 19-25, 25-16.
GARDINER (11-3) - Kills: 42 (Josie Thomas 16, Veronika Macy 11). Digs: 116 (Thomas 18). Blocks: 3.5 (Kyndra Long 2). Aces: 13 (Thomas 4). Assists: 42 (Chase Cunningham 38).
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (13-1) - Kills: 34 (Kiersten Van Kirk 19). Digs: 94 (Van Kirk 27, Maddie Liudhal 23). Blocks: 6 (Hailey VanDyken 3). Aces: 2 (Taylor DeVries 1, Liudahl 1). Assists: 33 (DeVries 30).