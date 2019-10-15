After a one-day tournament in Choteau was cancelled, Manhattan Christian scheduled an additional match Monday in Boulder.
Longtime coach Jill Ayers was expecting a tight contest against Class B Jefferson, but the Eagles dominated. Led by 15 kills and 1.5 blocks from Kiersten Van Kirk, Christian posted a 25-13, 25-10, 25-23 victory.
“The third set we had to come back to win that one,” Ayers noted. “We starting having some hitting errors. Our hitting percentage went way down, so that’s why that one was closer.”
Hailey VanDyken also had a big night for the Eagles with eight kills and 3.5 blocks, while Taylor DeVries dished out 28 assists, had 11 digs and a pair of aces.
Christian, which improved to 11-0 overall, returns to action Wednesday with a conference match at Shields Valley.
Welter leads Wolves to sweep of Big Timber
Erin Welter tallied a team-high 11 kills and had six digs as Three Forks reached .500 for the first time since Sept. 28 Saturday night in Big Timber.
The Wolves (5-5, 3-4) notched their second consecutive victory with a 25-14, 25-13, 25-19 District 5B sweep.
“We played very well,” Three Forks coach Tracy Welter said. “Super nice to start to get some momentum rolling and bounces to go our way.”
McKenzie Feddes finished with 21 digs to lead the defense, while Kirstin Klompien added 12 assists, three kills, three digs and a block.
The Wolves are back in action Oct. 15 hosting Townsend in another conference game.
Manhattan Christian def. Jefferson 25-13, 25-10, 25-23.
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (11-0) - Kills: 37 (Kiersten Van Kirk 15, Hailey VanDyken 8). Digs: 53 (Maddie Liudahl 17, Taylor DeVries 11). Blocks: 8 (VanDyken 3.5). Aces: 4 (DeVries 2). Assists: 36 (DeVries 28).
JEFFERSON - Stats not provided.
Three Forks def. Big Timber 25-14, 25-13, 25-19.
THREE FORKS (5-5) - Kills: 26 (Erin Welter 11). Digs: 52 (McKenzie Feddes 21). Blocks: 2 (Kirstin Klompien 1, Jasmyn Murphy 1). Aces: 7 (Feddes 3). Assists: 21 (Klompien 12).
BIG TIMBER - Stats not provided.