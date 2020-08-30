CHURCHILL — With a freshman new to the varsity, and a couple of veterans playing new positions, there were some communication issues during Saturday’s season opener.
But last year’s defending Class C champions overcame their own mistakes to emerge victorious in the Memorial Event Center.
After dropping the first and third sets, Manhattan Christian rallied to beat Choteau 22-25, 25-19, 17-25, 25-19, 15-13. Sisters Kiersten and Katelyn Van Kirk led the charge, combining for 51 of the team’s 62 kills.
“It was really good to see our first game out that we can dig deep and pull out a victory,” first-year Eagles coach Hanna Van Dyk said.
Choteau boasts one of the top programs in Class B and is annually competing at the state tournament. The Bulldogs swept Three Forks earlier in the day, and then despite being undersized at the net gave the Eagles everything they could handle.
“We know that Choteau is always going to be really scrappy. I think we were a little surprised by it when it comes even though we know it was going to happen,” Van Dyk said. “But we responded pretty well.”
After Choteau (1-1) pulled away late to win the first set, Christian rode the serving of Kiersten Van Kirk to jump out to a 10-3 lead in game two. The junior southpaw eventually won the game on a kill.
But communication errors, as well as some aggressive serving by the Bulldogs, led to a collapse in the third set. Christian found itself in a 10-1 hole and was only able to get within four, 19-15, before losing the game.
“We have great servers on our team and we practice against great servers all the time,” said Van Dyk. “But I think seeing it on the other side when we scrimmage the JV and then have to play another varsity team throws you off a little bit.”
The Eagles bounced back from another early deficit in the fourth set and then pulled away down the stretch. The Van Kirk sisters accounted for four of the team’s final five points.
The fifth set featured 10 ties, including 13-all. But Kiersten Van Kirk secured the victory with a kill and then an ace to cap a huge night. The 6-foot-2 opposite finished with a match-high 28 kills, 25 digs, two aces and a pair of blocks.
After falling behind 2-1 in the match, Van Dyk was pleased with how her team fought back into the contest.
“I’d rather have us not get into those lows and just play up. I think our errors are going to be big for us this year keeping errors low,” she said. “We’re a big team and the floor is far away, so getting scrappy, picking up those balls, is important too.”
Katelyn Van Kirk, a 6-foot-1 freshman, finished with 23 kills and two blocks in her first high school match.
Seniors Eliana Kuperus and Taylor DeVries contributed nine kills and 58 assists, respectively, and combined for 27 digs.
“Defensively we were on our heels a little too much, but it’s our first game,” said Van Dyk. “So coming out of the gate they did pretty well.”
Christian returns to action Sept. 3 at Deer Lodge.
Manhattan Christian def. Choteau 22-25, 25-19, 17-25, 25-29, 15-13.
CHOTEAU (1-1) - Stats not provided.
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (1-0) - Kills: 62 (Kiersten Van Kirk 28, Katelyn Van Kirk 23). Digs: 83 (Ki. Van Kirk 25). Blocks: 7 (3 with 2). Aces: 8 (Eliana Kuperus 2, Ki. Van Kirk 2). Assists: 61 (Taylor DeVries 58).