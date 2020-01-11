CHURCHILL — After averaging 81.3 points per contest through six games to begin the season, Manhattan Christian’s offensive output sputtered a bit at times over the weekend.
The Eagles still posted a pair of lopsided victories to remain unbeaten at 8-0, but they endured scoring lulls against Townsend Friday night and then again Saturday afternoon against Shields Valley.
“Both last night and today we had a couple stretches where we had a hard time getting buckets,” Christian coach Jeff Bellach said. “We got good shots, we just didn’t finish very well at the rim, particularly last night in a stretch in the second half.”
The Eagles built a 26-8 first quarter lead en route to a 65-33 victory at Class B Townsend. Josiah Amunrud led the charge, tallying a game-high 21 points in the victory. Leep added 19 points, while Caidin Hill chipped in with eight.
“First half we played pretty good. Second half we had a stretch where we just couldn’t get things to drop and it kind of carried over to our defensive intensity a little bit,” said Bellach. “So we talked about trying to correct that some.”
Saturday, Leep led the Eagles with a game-high 19 points, while Hill added a season-high 13 points and six assists. Hill, the team’s point guard, is a key component to Christian’s success offensively, but also has the ability to step into a scoring role as well.
“He scored a little bit today and hit some shots. Last night he had a little stretch where I think he went on his own little 4-0, 6-0 run,” said Bellach. “So that’s good. He’s a kid that can score when he wants to, but he enjoys so much getting the ball to other guys which is great too.”
Christian, which improved to 3-0 in league play, only led 29-13 at the half before outscoring the Rebels 28-2 in the third quarter to break the contest open.
“Today I thought we played great defense most of the day for the most part. We rebounded well,” said Bellach. “But today we couldn’t finish too in the second quarter. Again, we just weren’t converting and I think some of that was just a little bit of us and a lack of a little bit of intensity and a little bit of focus.”
The Eagles return to action with a conference game at Gardiner on Friday.
Manhattan Christian 65, Townsend 33
Christian 26 11 12 16 - 65
Townsend 8 4 13 8 - 33
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (7-0) - Sam Leep 7 2-3 19, Josiah Amunrud 8 0-0 21, Matt Kenney 0 0-0 0, Logan Leep 0 0-0 0, Tebarek Hill 0 0-0 0, Caidin Hill 4 0-2 8, Charlie Keith 3 1-2 7, Seth Amunrud 0 0-0 0, Jacob Bos 0 0-0 0, Jake Leep 2 00 4, Devan Walhof 2 0-0 4, William Kimm 1 0-0 2. Totals: 27 3-7 65.
TOWNSEND (1-6) - Trey Hoveland 1 2-2 4, Zack Idland 2 0-0 4, Ryan Racht 0 0-0 0, Jayden Adams 0 0-0 0, Jesus Garcia 3 0-0 7, Gavin Vandenacre 3 2-4 8, Tyler Christensen 3 2-2 8, Devon Zeadow 1 0-1 2, Braden Racht 0 0-1 0, Kole Chartriand 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 6-10 33.
3-point goals: MC 8 (J. Amunrud 5, S. Leep 3), Tow 1 (Garcia 1).