CHURCHILL — Having not faced the defensive alignment this season, Manhattan Christian’s players were slightly baffled Tuesday night.
In a non-conference game between leaders in District 11C and 12C, Ennis came out in a diamond and 1. Eagles head coach Jeff Bellach noted it was hard for his offense to solve at first as the team quickly fell behind by five.
It took much of the first quarter, but Christian began to find success offensively and took its first lead, 10-7, on a 3-pointer by Maddie Liudahl. The Eagles didn’t trail again en route to a 55-30 victory.
“Our halfcourt execution, despite them trying some different things with some saggy man and diamond and one, I thought we handled it pretty well after the initial first start of the game,” said Bellach.
Ennis took a 7-2 after Shae Lovett connected on a 3 less than two minutes into the contest. But the Eagles closed out the frame on a 10-2 run capped on a putback before the buzzer by Eliana Kuperus.
While she didn’t score during that stretch, Bellach credited freshman guard Grace Aamot for bringing the offense to life.
“Grace gave us a good spark off the bench when she went in. She brought in some intensity and that kind of got us rolling a little bit,” Bellach said. “But yeah, we were a little flat-footed (to start).”
Christian (11-2, 4-0 District 11C) took control early in the second quarter following a traditional three-point play by 6-foot-3 post Kiersten Van Kirk. Taylor DeVries followed with a 3 from the top of the arc, and after the Eagles converted back-to-back turnovers into points the lead swelled to 11.
Ennis, which committed 25 turnovers, never got closer than six from there, and was held to 10 points in the second half. The Mustangs shot just 13 percent (3 of 23) from the field after halftime.
“It’s getting better,” Bellach said of the team’s defense. “We’re getting there and our pressure is turning into some points, which is helping. Our defense was really good at times. We did some good stuff.”
Christian also got plenty of production from a thin bench and nine players scored in the contest. Junior Anna Keith did not play due to a knee injury suffered in a game last week, while sophomore post Hailey VanDyken was home sick.
“Obviously she (VanDyken) does some really good things when she goes in for us,” said Bellach. “Gives Kiersten and Eli another break and allows us to go with a bigger lineup.”
Van Kirk led the Eagles with a game-high 14 points and 10 rebounds, while Kuperus added nine points and seven boards.
Shelby Klein led Ennis with a game-high 14 rebounds.
Christian is back in action Thursday with a conference game at West Yellowstone.
Manhattan Christian 55, Ennis 30
Ennis 9 11 4 6 - 30
Christian 12 19 9 15 - 55
ENNIS - Jenna Snider 2 1-46, Kenndey Davies 2 0-0 6, Shae Lovett 2 0-0 5, Landri Paladichuk 2 1-2 5, Shelby Klein 0 4-10 4, Tanner inman 2 0-0 4, Marlyssa Ledgerwood 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 6-16 30.
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (11-2) - Taylor DeVries 3 0-0 9, Hope Kenney 2 0-0 4, Grace Aamot 3 0-0 6, Eliana Kuperus 3 3-8 9, Kiersten Van Kirk 5 4-5 14, Maddie Liudahl 1 0-0 3, Ava Bellach 1 0-0 2, Rylie Thompson 2 2-4 6, Natalie Walhof 1 0-2 2. Totals: 21 9-19 55.
3-point goals: Ennis 4 (Davies 2, Snider 1, Lovett 1), MC 4 (DeVries 3, Liudahl 1).