CHURCHILL — Jeff Bellach noted Manhattan Christian has gotten off to slow starts this season. That trend continue over the weekend at the Manhattan Bank Tip Off Tournament.
Still, the Eagles managed to post a pair of victories in the Memorial Event Center. Eliana Kuperus led the charge in both contests, scoring a game-high 16 points Friday and then tallying 22 Saturday in 62-21 and 66-43 victories against Deer Lodge and Great Falls Central, respectively.
“We didn’t get off to a great start either night this weekend. But second quarter was a little better, and our defense in the first half wasn’t very good tonight,” said Bellach. “Last night in the second quarter on defense we really got after it and that’s what kind of changed the game. But tonight was just had a tough time getting going. We got into a little bit of foul trouble and were out of position.”
Christian led 13-12 going into the second quarter against Great Falls Central and took a 28-24 lead into halftime. In the third quarter, Taylor DeVries connected on two of her four 3-pointers in the contest as the lead grew to 13.
Defensively, the Eagles managed to reel in Great Falls Central in the second half with a pressure zone before returning to a man defense in the fourth quarter.
“We just got to get better in our man to man and have a little more intensity, and get off to better starts,” said Bellach. “That was one thing this weekend that we didn’t do very well.”
DeVries finished with 12 points, while Kiersten Van Kirk also reached double figures with 13. Kuperus added 13 rebounds and five steals.
Christian (3-1) led just 10-4 through eight minutes Friday before creating some distance in the second quarter. Bellach was pleased with how his team handled Deer Lodge’s 2-3 zone, and Anna Keith and Van Kirk finished in double digits with 10 and 12 points, respectively.
“A 3-1 start is great for them for our confidence and seeing improvements,” said Bellach. “We’ve hit 60 two nights in a row and I don’t know if we hit 60 last year until maybe the Darby game at divisionals. We’re putting some points up and hitting some shots, so that’s good progress. I like where we’re at there.”
Christian begins conference play Dec. 20 at Lone Peak.
Manhattan Christian 62, Deer Lodge 21
Deer Lodge 4 10 3 4 - 21
Christian 10 21 23 8 - 62
DEER LODGE - Makenzi Meagher 0 0-1 0, Nia McClanahan 3 0-0 6, Rachel Nicholson 2 4-5 8, Courtney Boese 0 0-0 0, Aubrey Brown 0 1-4 1, Natalie Spring 0 2-2 2, Abby Spears 2 0-0 4, Jayden Anderson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 7 7-12 21.
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (2-1) - Anna Keith 4 0-1 10, Taylor DeVries 1 0-0 3, Hope Kenney 2 0-0 4, Grace Aamot 10-0 2, Eliana Kuperus 8 0-2 16, Kiersten Van Kirk 5 2-4 12, Madelyn Liudahl 1 0-0 3, Ava Bellach 2 1-2 7, Rylie Thompson 1 0-0 3, Hailey VanDyken 1 0-0 2. Totals: 26 3-9 62.
3-point goals: DL 0, MC 7 (Keith 2, Bellach 2, DeVries 1, Liudahl 1, Thompson 1).
Manhattan Christian 66, Great Falls Central 43
Great Falls 12 12 8 11 - 43
Christian 13 15 17 21 - 66
GREAT FALLS CENTRAL - Amanda Joyce 1 0-0 2, Sareya Hicks 4 4-6 14, Michaela Hauk 0 0-0 0, Jenna Donnelly 1 0-1 2, Faith Madill 0 0-0 0, Mari Anderson 3 1-1 7, Grace Madill 5 0-0 10, Mackenzy Leray 1 6-9 8. Totals: 15 11-17 43.
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (3-1) - Anna Keith 0 1-2 1, Taylor DeVries 4 0-1 12, Hope Kenney 0 2-6 2, Grace Aamot 2 1-2 6, Eliana Kuperus 9 4-9 22, Kiersten Van Kirk 5 4-4 14, Maddie Liudahl 1 0-2 3, Ava Bellach 0 0-0 0, Rylie Thompson 0 0-0 0, Natalie Walhof 0 0-0 0, Hailey VanDyken 3 0-1 6. Totals: 24 12-27 66.
3-point goals: GF 2 (Hicks 2), MC 6 (DeVries 4, Aamot 1, Liudahl 1).