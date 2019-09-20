CHURCHILL — The past several weeks have been challenging, but veteran Manhattan Christian coach Jill Ayers has managed to keep things together.
The Eagles have been missing a pair of starters — Kellie and Kiersten Van Kirk — to concussions since the season-opening tournament in August, and then lost another starter, Shayla VanDyken, to an ankle injury Tuesday in Big Timber.
In addition, senior Faith Shepherd was out of town for a wedding, while freshman Ava Bellach traveled with the cross country team to compete in a meet in Great Falls. Thus, Ayers had to stitch together an entirely new lineup for Friday’s conference match.
“We were down five girls tonight,” Ayers noted. “You do creative lineups to make it work. They figured it out. They started out a little rusty, a little icky, but they figured it out.”
The Eagles overcame plenty of self-inflicted mistakes in the first two sets and then finished strong in a 25-13, 26-24, 25-7 District 11C sweep of White Sulphur Springs. Hailey VanDyken and Eliana Kuperus led the charge by combing for 17 kills.
Players knew ahead of time that they’d be asked to play out of position, and Ayers noted they embraced their new roles.
“Nobody has said no way. They’re just like, ‘Okay, great’, and then just jump in and do whatever they need to do,” she said. “They’ve been great about it and they’re having fun out there and they’re supporting each other.”
The Eagles broke open the first set with an 11-2 run after White Sulphur had knotted the score at 8-all. Taylor DeVries, Maddie Liudahl and Kuperus each had aces on the run, and Kuperus finished with four kills in the set.
But Christian struggled throughout Game 2, and trailed 23-20, before rallying for the win. DeVries and Kuperus teamed up for a block to spark a late spurt as the Eagles closed out the set on a 6-1 run.
After taking a 7-1 lead to begin the third set, Kuperus served up 11 of the match's final 13 points to cap Christian’s victory.
With the win the Eagles improved to 6-0 overall and 4-0 in conference, and Ayers praised her players for adapting to the changes.
“I think they all know that this is all temporary, but we still have to work through this and play well and play good volleyball,” she said. “There’s some girls who didn’t know if they’d get in at all really all year, and they’ve already had a lot of playing time, which is awesome. It’s awesome for everybody.”
Christian returns to action Tuesday hosting West Yellowstone in another conference match. Kiersten VanKirk, a 6-foot-2 middle hitter, is expected to be cleared to compete in the match, while Shepard and Bellach should be available as well.
Manhattan Christian def. White Sulphur Springs 25-13, 26-24, 25-7.
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS - Kills: 15 (Ashtyn Tome 5). Digs: 46 (Cabry Taylor 15). Blocks: 1 (Daisey Fisher). Aces: 4 (Blair Ringer 2). Assists: 8 (Tome 7).
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (6-0) - Kills: 27 (Hailey VanDyken 9, Eliana Kuperus 8). Digs: 34 (Maddie Liudahl 13). Blocks: 7 (VanDyken 4.5). Aces: 12 (Taylor DeVries 4, Kuperus 3). Assists: 25 (DeVries 23).