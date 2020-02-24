CHURCHILL — By no means was it a crisp performance. But Manhattan Christian did just enough Monday night to extend its season.
The Eagles overcame 18 turnovers and bounced back from a tough loss Saturday in the Memorial Event Center to qualify for this week’s Western C Divisional, which begins Thursday in Frenchtown.
Led by Eliana Kuperus and Kiersten Van Kirk, who combined for 36 points and 12 rebounds, Christian built an early double digit lead en route to beating Gardiner 59-30 in a challenge game to cap the District 11C Tournament.
“I was proud of the girls for bouncing back,” Eagles coach Jeff Bellach said. “It’s not an easy thing to do when you come that close to winning the championship and go through (conference) undefeated all year. It’s a lot of pressure.”
Christian (18-3) lost its first game to a Class C opponent with Saturday’s 61-55 defeat to West Yellowstone in the district championship game. Both head coach and players acknowledged that the team simply didn’t play well.
“We started off a little flat on Saturday, but we came out really strong today and we had confidence,” Kuperus, who scored a game-high 19 points and grabbed seven rebounds, said. “That was a lot better than last time.”
The Eagles took a 17-7 lead into the second quarter and then stretched it to 16 following 6-0 run featuring four points by Kuperus.
While the Bruins (13-8) did get within nine early in the second half, Christian snuffed out the rally with an 8-0 run to push the lead to 39-22. The Eagles eventually capped the game with a 16-0 run.
Although Christian committed nearly two-dozen turnovers, the offense managed to consistently break Gardiner’s press. Then the team’s guards — Taylor DeVries, Hope Kenney and Grace Aamot — worked the ball inside to the post and the Bruins had no answer for Kuperus and Van Kirk.
“We just really worked on just getting it in and then making sure that we took good shots,” said Kuperus. “Do a strong move if we do get it inside, so that worked well.”
Van Kirk tallied 11 of her 17 points in the first half, and the Eagles shot 47.8 percent from the field while outrebounding Gardiner 35-33.
Sophia Darr and Josie Thomas each scored seven points for the Bruins, but the team shot just 24.5 percent (7 of 25) from the field.
Christian will play District 14C champion Charlo in a quarterfinal game at divisional at 5 p.m. Thursday. The Vikings enter the tournament unbeaten at 20-0, but Bellach likes the matchup.
“I know Charlo’s good. They’re well coached and Brett’s (Thompson) been there forever. He’s been at it a long time. He just does a great job with whatever he’s got,” he said. “But I think we match up okay and we’ll have a plan, and the girls have come a long ways. So I’m excited to go over there and see how much we have improved and how much we can compete.”