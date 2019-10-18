All three sets were tight early, but once Manhattan Christian got going it was an easy sweep Wednesday night.
Led by 10 kills and three aces from Kiersten Van Kirk, the Eagles swept Shields Valley 25-13, 25-14, 25-10 in a District 11C match.
“They were pretty scrappy. All three sets they stayed with us pretty closely. It was back and forth until we got to the 12 maybe 13-point mark each time, and then we just kind of took off and finished,” veteran Christian coach Jill Ayers said. “But they were a lot better than the first time we played them.”
The Eagles (12-0, 8-0 11C) were coming off a three-set victory at Jefferson on Monday, but weren’t quite as efficient against Shields Valley.
“We didn’t play quite as together and cleanly as we did Monday night. But it’s been a crazy week with the three-day week and we had music concerts Tuesday night and PSAT tests, so it’s just one of those weeks where a lot was crammed into it,” said Ayers. “We still played well just not our best.”
Hailey VanDyken and Eliana Kuperus combined for 11 kills in the victory, while Hope Kenney contributed three aces. Maddie Liudahl tallied 13 digs and Taylor DeVries added 19 assists.
As has been the case all season, Christian is still not competing at full strength. Maddie Visser did not play due to illness and the return of Kellie Van Kirk from a concussion remains unknown.
“Still had to adjust a little bit and not have our actual rotation. That’s just credit to my girls to just be able to just pop them in here and there and them just being able to go out and play,” said Ayers. “Still missing two, but we managed.”
Despite missing players for various reasons throughout the season, the Eagles have only lost five sets in non-tournament matches. Eight of their victories have been sweeps and only one has gone the full five sets.
“There’s just that core bunch that they just love the game and they work their butts off. They’re just determined to have a great year,” said Ayers. “So why not, let’s go with it, make the best of everything.”
Christian is back in action Tuesday hosting Manhattan before wrapping up conference play against Gardiner Thursday and at White Sulphur Springs Saturday.
Editor’s note: Tuesday’s match will serve as the team’s Pink Night, and a fundraiser will be held for the Side-Out Foundation (cancer research). Thursday will be senior night for both the volleyball and cross-country programs.
Manhattan Christian def. Shields Valley 25-13, 25-14, 25-10.
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (12-0) - Kills: 26 (Kiersten Van Kirk 10). Digs: 41 (Maddie Liudahl 13, Eliana Kuperus 9). Blocks: 5 (Hailey VanDyken 4). Aces: 10 (Hope Kenney 3, Van Kirk 3). Assists: 23 (Taylor DeVries 19).
SHIELDS VALLEY - Stats not provided.