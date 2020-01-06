Sam Leep poured in a game-high 27 points, while Josiah Amunrud added 24, as Manhattan Christian routed White Sulphur Springs Saturday.
The duo were among four Eagles in doubles figures in a 100-56 District 11C victory. Christian reached the century mark for the first time since tallying 102 points in a league win against West Yellowstone in 2015.
“We had some other opportunities (to score 100) and a lot of times, depending on how much time’s left, I hold the kids back a little bit from that,” Eagles coach Jeff Bellach said. “But it was just the way that this worked out.”
Christian (6-0, 2-0) connected on seven 3-pointers in the first half — the team finished with 13 — en route to tallying a season-high 63 points by halftime. Amunrud and Leep combined for seven 3’s.
Leep shot 11 of 14 from the field, including 3 of 6 from behind the arc, to continue his hot play offensively.
“Sam two games now, Lone Peak and White Sulphur, has only missed four shots. He’s just playing really well and playing really efficient,” said Bellach. “He actually had nine rebounds and five assists too, and that’s not playing at all in the fourth quarter. So he had great night.”
Amunrud was 10 of 18 and helped the Eagles shoot 57.1 percent from the field. Caidin Hill and Tebarek Hill also reached double figures with 11 and 10 points, respectively.
“Caidin did a great job of pushing the ball up the floor and finding the open guys,” said Bellach. “We had a lot of guys come off the bench and do some nice things too.”
Devan Walhof chipped in with eight points, while William Kimm came off the bench to contribute three points and six rebounds. Overall, 11 of Christian’s 12 players scored on the contest.
“Matt’s (Kenney) the only one who didn’t score, but he didn’t take a shot,” noted Bellach. “But he does so many other things for us. His toughness and his defensive intensity is really good, and I think he had five assists too.”
Christian committed just four turnovers in the contest and the team boasted 25 assists led by nine from Caidin Hill.
“That’s how you hit 100 right there,” Bellach said of the passing.
Devin Novark led White Sulphur Springs with 14 points, while Knute Hereim had 10.
“They have some talented kids. They have some sophomores that are pretty good,” Bellach said of the Hornets. “And they play hard. They don’t back down.”
The Eagles are back in action Friday with a non-conference game at Class B Townsend, then they’ll host Shields Valley in a conference game Saturday afternoon.
Manhattan Christian 100, White Sulphur Springs 56
Christian 28 35 25 12 - 100
White Sulphur 13 19 15 9 - 56
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (6-0) - Sam Leep 11 2-3 27, Josiah Amunrud 10 0-0 24, Matt Kenney 0 0-0 0, Logan Leep 1 0-0 2, Tebarek Hill 4 1-1 10, Caidin Hill 4 0-0 11, Charlie Keith 1 0-0 3, Seth Amunrud 3 0-0 7, Jacob Bos 0 2-2 2, Jake Leep 1 1-1 3, Devan Walhof 4 0-0 8, William Kimm 1 1-1 3. Totals: 40 7-8 100.
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS (5-2) -Austin Collings 1 2-4 5, Sam Davis 3 2-6 9, Shaw Davis 3 2-4 8, Devin Novark 5 0-0 14, Shane Ogle 1 0-0 2, Alex Novark 1 0-0 3, Knute Hereim 3 1-3 10, Ethan Schlepp 2 1-2 5. Totals: 19 8-19 56.
3-point goals: MC 13 (J. Amunrud 4, S. Leep 3, C. Hill 3, T. Hill 1, S. Amunrud 1), WSS 10 (D. Novark 4, Hereim 3, Collings 1, Davis 1, A. Novark 1).