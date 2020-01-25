CHURCHILL — There were times things didn’t go as smoothly as Jeff Bellach would have liked. But Manhattan Christian responded in a big way over the weekend following its first loss of the season.
The Eagles had their 35-game winning streak snapped by Three Forks on Jan. 18, but bounced back by routing West Yellowstone 93-35 in a District 11C contest Thursday before beating Manhattan 71-53 on Friday.
“The boys rolled last night. We played really well last night. We got back to playing fast like we like to and executing in our halfcourt offense,” Bellach, who is Christian’s seventh-year coach, said. “Tonight we did at times too in the first half, and then we just got a little flat on defense. Our defense really does dictate what we do offensively and how well we shoot it, and we have to keep that intensity on defense.”
The Eagles (11-1, 5-0 District 11C) led 19-14 after the first quarter against Manhattan and then broke the game open with a 14-0 run to start the second.
Tebarek Hill sparked the run with a 3-pointer, while Josiah Amunrud added another. When Hill buried his second 3 of the night, Christian extended its lead to 38-17.
The Eagles outscored Manhattan 21-6 in the frame en route to taking a 40-20 halftime lead. In the second half, the Tigers regrouped and nearly trimmed the deficit to single digits midway through the fourth quarter.
“I thought for three quarters we played pretty good. But (we had) that one bad quarter,” Manhattan coach Wes Kragt said. “We gave up a lot of offensive rebounds. You can’t give a team that can shoot like that second chance opportunities. They actually took 14 more shots than we did in the first half.”
Still, the Tigers got within 60-49 with 3:33 remaining in the game and had a chance to cut it to single digits. But Evan Douma missed both opportunities of a bonus opportunity at the line and then Christian’s Sam Leep buried a 3 from the corner at the other end.
Leep added another 3 with 2:20 remaining to stretch the lead to 66-50, and the senior finished with a game-high 26 points.
“Sam’s been steady and he played great tonight,” said Bellach. “Even when they were on a roll there in the second half after Caidin (Hill) fouled out Sam took over and hit a couple buckets and got us going again.”
Caden Holgate led Manhattan with 15 points, while Douma had 11.
“Manhattan keeps going, they keep fighting. They’re improving too,” said Bellach. “It was a good game for us. I think we can learn some more from that and it’s always nice to learn from a victory as opposed to what we had to do last week.”
Josiah Amunrud had 14 points and five rebounds for the Eagles, while Caidin Hill added 10 points and six boards before fouling out midway through the fourth quarter.
Tebarek Hill chipped in eight points and Seth Amunrud also come off the bench to bury a pair of second half 3-pointers.
“Seth came in a played well tonight,” said Bellach. “Those two freshman, Seth and Tebarek, are going to be a key to what we do here coming off the bench.”
Thursday, Leep tallied 22 points and Josiah Amunrud had 17 against West Yellowstone. The Eagles scored 29 points in the first quarter and then 32 in the third en route to victory.
Manhattan hosts Jefferson in a conference game Saturday, while Christian is back in action Jan. 30 at West Yellowstone.
Manhattan Christian 93, West Yellowstone 35
Yellowstone 11 13 6 5 - 35
Christian 29 17 32 15 - 93
WEST YELLOWSTONE (8-3) - Taylor Hales 0 0-0 0, Matthew Burden 1 0-0 2, Jackson Gospodarek 3 2-2 9, Jeffery Wilson 0 0-0 0, Kyle Watt 0 0-0 0, Adin Brown 0 0-0 0, Blake Loomis 2 0-1 4, Mac Hauck 2 1-2 7, German Vazquez 5 0-2 11, Sam Coffin 1 0-0 2. Totals: 14 3-7 35.
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (10-1) - Sam Leep 8 1-2 22, Josiah Amunrud 5 2-2 17, Matt Kenney 2 0-2 4, Logan Leep 1 0-0 2, Tebarek Hill 2 2-2 7, Caidin Hill 5 1-2 13, Charlie Keith 2 3-4 8, Seth Amunrud 2 0-0 5, Jake Leep 3 1-3 7, Devan Walhof 1 2-2 4, William Kimm 2 0-0 4. Totals: 33 12-19 93.
3-point goals: WY 4 (Hauck 2, Gospodarek 1, Vazquez 1), MC 15 (S. Leep 5, J. Amunrud 5, C. Hill 2, T. Hill 1, Keith 1, S. Amunrud 1).
Manhattan Christian 71, Manhattan 53
Manhattan 14 6 15 18 - 53
Christian 19 21 16 15 - 71
MANHATTAN (6-5) - Caden Holgate 5 3-3 15, Colter Barta 2 2-4 6, Evan Douma 4 3-9 11, Finn Tesoro 2 0-0 4, Jadon Pierce 0 0-0 0, Kyle Hotvedt 2 0-3 5, Corban Johnson 0 1-2 1, Wyatt Jones 1 2-2 5, Sven Stenberg 2 0-0 4, Markus Fenno 1 0-0 2. Totals: 19 11-23 53.
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (11-1) - Sam Leep 11 1-1 26, Josiah Amunrud 4 4-4 14, Matt Kenney 0 0-0 0, Logan Leep 0 0-0 0, Tebarek Hill 3 00 8, Caidin Hill 4 2-4 10, Charlie Keith 0 0-0 0, Seth Amunrud 2 0-0 6, Jacob Bos 0 0-0 0, Jake Leep 2 0-0 5, Devan Walhof 1 0-0 2, William Kimm 0 0-0 0. Totals: 27 7-9 71.
3-point goals: Man 4 (Holgate 2, Hotvedt 1, Jones 1), MC 10 (S. Leep 3, J. Amunrud 2, T. Hill 2, S. Amunrud 2, J. Leep 1).