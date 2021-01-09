Manhattan Christian jumped out to a quick start Friday night and then rode that momentum to victory in its conference opener in the Memorial Event Center.
Seth Amunrud and Logan Leep each scored 15 points in leading the Eagles to an 84-64 District 12C win against Shields Valley.
First-year Christian head coach Layne Glaus liked the effort presented on both ends of the floor.
“I felt like the guys gave great effort on defense,” he said. “Their communication is continuing to improve.”
The Eagles (2-0, 1-0 District 12C) led 22-8 after the first quarter and 41-26 at the break. By night’s end, they had shot 49.3 percent from the field and buried eight 3-pointers.
“Offensively, they did a great job creating quality shots for each other,” said Glaus. “The selfless offense led to high percentage shots.”
Tebarek Hill was the only other Eagle in double figures with 14 points, while Caidin Hill had eight.
Aiden Jenkins tallied a game-high 25 points for Shields Valley to lead all scorers.
Christian returns to action Tuesday hosting White Sulphur Springs in another conference game.
Balanced attack leads MC girls to victory
Nine players reached the scoring column Friday night as Manhattan Christian built a 32-point lead en route to winning its conference opener.
Led by 12 points and four rebounds from Eliana Kuperus, the Eagles posted a 52-20 District 12C victory against Shields Valley in the Memorial Event Center.
“I thought we started out well again and the girls came ready to compete and grow,” Christian head coach Jeff Bellach said. “They threw some half, three-quarter court pressure at us like they like to do and we expected, and I thought we settled in pretty well to handle it and got some good shots out of it.”
The Eagles (2-0, 1-0 District 12C) shot 48 percent from the field in the first half en route to taking a 28-12 halftime lead. Then they outscored Shields Valley 24-8 in the second half.
“We didn’t shoot it real great in the second half,” said Bellach. “I think some of that was due to some impatience on the offensive end and just not taking the right shots.”
Kiersten Van Kirk tallied eight points and seven boards, while Ava Bellach and Grace Aamot each finished with six points.
Christian will complete a three-game homestand to begin the season Tuesday with another conference game against White Sulphur Springs.
“It was a good first weekend for our girls, and although we have plenty of work to do to get where we want to be I felt like we made good progress in the two games,” said coach Bellach.
Boys
Manhattan Christian 84, Shields Valley 64
Shields Valley 8 18 16 22 - 64
Christian 22 19 19 24 - 84
SHIELDS VALLEY (0-1) - Hazen Marshall 1 0-0 2, Kaden Acosta 4 1-2 12, Dylan Flatt 4 0-2 11, Aiden Jenkins 11 2-2 25, Cole Flatt 5 0-0 11, James Collins 1 1-5 3, Kyle Jerke 0 0-1 0. Totals: 26 4-12 64.
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (2-0) - Trevor VanDyken 2 0-0 5, Seth Amunrud 6 2-2 15, Gavin Weiss 3 1-3 7, Logan Leep 7 0-3 15, Tebarek Hill 5 1-2 14, Caidin Hill 3 1-2 8, Jackson Leep 1 0-0 2, Mason Venema 0 0-0 0, Ethan Venema 1 0-0 3, Devon Walhof 2 1-1 5, Willem Kimm 5 0-0 10. Totals: 35 6-13 84.
3-point goals: SV 8 (Acosta 3, D. Flatt 3, Jenkins 1, C. Flatt 1), MC 8 (T. Hill 3, VanDyken 1, Amunrud 1, Leep 1, C. Hill 1, E. Venema 1).
Girls
Manhattan Christian 52, Shields Valley 20
Shields Valley 6 6 6 2 - 20
Christian 16 12 17 7 - 52
SHIELDS VALLEY (0-1) - Brooklyn Baukol 0 1-2 1, Haven Sager 2 1-2 7, Morgan Fairchild 4 0-2 8, Aspen Sanderson 0 0-0 0, Jaedi Jenkins 2 0-0 4, Perry Dominick 0 0-2 0, Tyler Deford 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 2-8 20.
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (2-0) - Anna Keith 1 0-0 2, Taylor DeVries 2 0-0 5, Hope Kenney 2 1-2 5, Alexis DeVries 0 1-2 1, Eliana Kuperus 6 0-2 12, Kiersten Van Kirk 3 2-6 8, Katelyn Van Kirk 1 1-4 3, Ava Bellach 2 0-0 6, Grace Aamot 2 2-2 6, Natalie Walhof 1 0-0 2, Jadyn VanDyken 0 0-0 0, Hailey VanDyken 1 0-0 2. Totals: 21 7-18 52.
3-point goals: SV 2 (Sager 2), MC 3 (Bellach 2, T. DeVries 1).