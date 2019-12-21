Manhattan Christian continued its hot play to begin the season Friday night with another rout.
Josiah Amunrud and Sam Leep combined for 37 points — as well as nine 3-pointers — in an 81-26 win against Lone Peak. It was the District 11C opener for the Eagles, who began the season with four consecutive victories against Class B opponents.
“We got off to a really good start,” Christian coach Jeff Bellach said. “It was kind of more of the same — Caidin (Hill) setting up Sam and Josiah for shots they can knock down, and they did. We shot it pretty well tonight.”
Hill, the team’s point guard, tallied 10 assists, seven points and a pair of steals. The junior exploited Lone Peak’s 1-3-1 zone as the Eagles shot 53.8 percent from the field.
“Caidin’s pretty good at finding the gaps,” said Bellach. “Then they went to man a little bit after that and same thing. Caidin did a great job of getting in the paint and kicking it out to the shooters.”
Leep was 6 of 7 from the field, including 5 for 5 from behind the arc, en route to tallying a game-high 19 points.
“Very efficient night for him,” noted Bellach.
Amunrud finished with 18 points and connected on four shots from three-point land.
While Amunrud and Leep continued to lead the team offensively, the Eagles received contributions from the entire roster. All 12 players scored in the contest and Devan Walhoff finished with eight.
“Our bench guys came in a did a good job. Tebarek (Hill) came in a played some really good defense and got some steals,” said Bellach. “Matt (Kenney) did his thing. A lot of things that don’t show up in the stat sheet for us. Both him and Devan just have a real workmanlike attitude out there and they kind of know their role and they do a nice job.”
The Eagles (5-0, 1-0) led 23-4 after the first quarter and 45-16 at halftime. The lead swelled to as many as 57 points in the second half.
Christian, the defending Class C champion, has scored more than 75 points in four games and is averaging 77.6 per game. The team also extended its winning streak to 31 dating back to last year.
“It’s been a great start. We’re putting up a lot of points. We’re getting good shots,” said Bellach. “A lot of that goes to the experience and the work that Caidin, Josiah and Sam have put in and continue to put in. So we’re just going to continue building on that.”
While the offense has been efficient, Bellach noted defense still needs a little work.
“Our defense I think is really good. It’s in a good spot,” he said. “I think there’s a few things we can do a little bit better. I think we can rebound a little bit better, so over the break that will be one of our focuses is being a little bit better on the boards.”
Following Christmas break the Eagles will travel to White Sulphur Springs for another conference game on Jan. 4.
Manhattan Christian 81, Lone Peak 26
Christian 23 22 22 14 - 81
Lone Peak 4 12 5 5 - 26
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (5-0) - Sam Leep 6 2-2 19, Josiah Amunrud 6 2-4 18, Matt Kenney 1 0-0 2, Logan Leep 0 4-4 4, Tebarek Hill 2 0-1 5, Caidin Hill 3 1-1 7, Charlie Keith 2 0-0 4, Charlie Keith 2 0-0 4, Seth Amunrud 2 0-0 5, Jacob Bos 1 0-0 3, Jake Leep 1 2-2 4, Devan Walhof 3 2-2 8, William Kimm 1 0-0 2. Totals: 28 13-16 81.
LONE PEAK (0-3) - Austin Samuels 2 0-0 6, Grayson Gitchell 0 0-0 0, Frankie Starz 3 1-3 7, Isaac Gilmore 0 0-0 0, Michael Romney 2 1-2 5, Nolan Schumacher 3 0-0 6, Nick Brestor 1 0-0 2, Bennett Miller 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 2-5 26.
3-point goals: MC 12 (S. Leep 5, J. Amunrud 4, T. Hill 1, S. Amunrud 1, Bos 1), LP 2 (Samuels 2).