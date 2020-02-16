CHURCHILL — Jeff Bellach opted to switched up the starting lineup on senior-parent night Friday and acknowledged it likely contributed to a slow start for Manhattan Christian.
The Eagles weren’t as explosive out of the gate in their home finale against Gardiner and then had to hang on in the fourth quarter to post a 50-49 District 11C victory.
“We were just a little tight, a little nervous, a little flat, and they (Gardiner) came ready to go,” Bellach, who is the Eagles’ seventh-year coach, said. “They’ve been losing to us for a while now and they gave us one of their better shots than they’ve given us in a few years.”
Christian (10-0 District 11C) overcame foul trouble and a tough shooting night by Sam Leep to notch their 31st consecutive victory against the Bruins. The win also clinched the No. 1 seed and first round bye at the district tournament as well as fourth consecutive conference title.
“Give Gardiner credit, they came and worked hard and took advantage of some things we didn’t do well,” said Bellach. “We may end up playing them again in a week.”
Gardiner also has a first round bye at district as the No. 2 seed and nearly halted Christian’s winning streak against conference opponents at 46. Elijah Bryd missed the game-winning 3 with less than 5 seconds remaining in the contest.
While Evan Guengerich putback the missed shot to make it a one-point game, the Eagles ran out the clock without having to inbound the ball.
Matt Kenney missed a pair of bonus opportunities at the line that could have stretched the lead to two possessions in the final minute, but Christian survived nonetheless.
“We didn’t shoot well and we were still able to come away with the win,” noted Bellach. “We missed some free throws that could have put it away. Sam’s not going to have that kind of night from the field again.”
Leep, who set a single game state record for 3-pointers in a game two weeks ago, scored just eight points and was 1 of 10 from behind the arc. But Josiah Amunrud kept the Eagles atop their perch with some clutch shooting.
The senior buried back-to-back 3’s late in the third quarter after Gardiner cut the lead to 36-35, and then countered a 3-pointer by Byrd with back-to-back 3’s early in the fourth to stretch a four point lead to double figures, 50-40.
The Eagles held on from there despite not scoring again over the final 5:06 of the contest and point guard Caidin Hill fouling out.
“I feel like we had some good looks particularly in the second half,” said Bellach. “Josiah, he stepped up and knocked some big threes down in the second half and we needed every one of them.”
Amunrud finished with a game-high 23 points and then added 20 Saturday night when the Eagles wrapped up the regular season with a 73-45 victory in Whitehall.
Christian got off to a quick start en route to a 38-17 halftime lead, and Leep bounced back with 19 points, including four 3-pointers. Hill chipped in with eight points and six assists.
The Eagles will host the District 11C Tournament and play in the semifinals Friday at 3 p.m. The top two teams advance to divisionals.
Manhattan Christian 50, Gardiner 49
Gardiner 8 14 15 12 - 49
Christian 14 17 13 6 - 50
GARDINER (14-3) - Elijah Bryd 8 3-4 22, Taylor Rose 2 0-0 4, Luke Stermitz 4 0-0 8, Preston Robert 0 0-0 0, Colter Long 0 0-0 0, Jackson Brendenberg 1 4-4 6, Evan Guengerich 2 1-2 5, Favian Hudson 2 0-0 4. Totals: 19 8-10 49.
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (16-1) - Sam Leep 3 1-3 8, Josiah Amunrud 8 1-2 23, Matt Kenney 1 0-2 3, Tebarek Hill 2 0-0 4, Caidin Hill 0 0-0 0, Charlie Keith 3 0-1 6, Seth Amunrud 0 0-0 0, Devan Walhof 2 2-2 6. Totals: 19 4-10 50.
3-point goals: Gar 3 (Byrd 3), MC 8 (J. Amunrud 6, Leep 1, Kenney 1).
Manhattan Christian 73, Whitehall 45
Christian 19 17 20 17 - 73
Whitehall 10 7 16 12 - 45
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (17-1) - Sam Leep 6 3-3 19, Josiah Amunrud 9 1-1 20, Matt Kenney 1 0-0 2, Logan Leep 1 0-0 2, Tebarek Hill 1 1-2 3, Caidin Hill 2 2-2 8, Charlie Keith 1 1-2 3, Seth Amunrud 0 0-0 0, Trevor VanDyken 0 0-0 0, Gavin Weiss 2 1-2 6, Devan Walhof 2 2-2 6, William Kimm 2 0-0 4. Totals: 27 11-14 73.
WHITEHALL (3-14) - Grimmes 0 0-0 0, Flint Smith 0 1-2 1, Brendan Wagner 5 0-0 13, Mason Alexander 1 0-0 2, Hayden Hoagland 5 4-7 14, Kenzie Huglet 1 0-0 3, Dylan Smith 4 0-2 8, Smith 0 0-0 0, Lane Wagner 0 0-0 0, Kobe Shields 2 0-0 4. Totals: 18 5-11 45.
3-point goals: MC 8 (S. Leep 4, C. Hill 2, J. Amunrud 1, Weiss 1), White 4 (B. Wagner 3, Huglet 1).