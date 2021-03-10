BILLINGS — Once the jitters subsided after a shaky first quarter, Manhattan Christian displayed its growth and confidence Wednesday at the state Class C tournament.
Kiersten Van Kirk had a lot to do with it. The 6-foot-3 junior poured in a game-high 24 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead the Eagles past Melstone, 56-32, in a quarterfinal game at Lockwood High School.
After going 0-2 at state a year ago following a 10-year hiatus, Van Kirk noted the team had a much better grasp on what to expect this time around.
“Last year it was totally new and we definitely had state jitters and everything,” she said. “This year we knew what we were coming for and so we were just ready to work.”
Christian (22-1) advanced to the semifinals and will play Fort Benton at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. The Longhorns (20-2) defeated Plentywood 51-46 Wednesday.
Melstone (19-3) dictated the pace in the first quarter and led 8-6 going into the second. A pair of free throws by Leni Krehbiel stretched the lead to four, then the Eagles took over on both ends of the floor.
Christian scored 16 consecutive points — 11 by Van Kirk — to take a 24-10 lead. Meanwhile, the defense didn’t surrender a field goal by the Broncs in the second quarter after allowing just one in the first.
“Really, after the start, and getting used to how we knew they were going to play us, I thought we settled in pretty well and got some easy buckets,” Eagles coach Jeff Bellach said. “Once you get a few easy ones, and then Ava (Bellach) hit the three from the corner, some of those start to go.”
Ava Bellach capped the run with the 3, and then Van Kirk stretched the lead to 26-12 heading into halftime.
“The first quarter we were all a little bit nervous,” Van Kirk said. “After half we knew what we were here for and so we went out and put it all on the floor. Just do what we need to do.”
Ava Bellach buried a 3 in the second half, as did Taylor DeVries, while Natalie Walhof scored all six of her points in the fourth quarter. The trio combined for 15 points and Eliana Kuperus added 13.
Van Kirk acknowledged that the team, which returned its entire starting lineup from a year ago, felt much more comfortable following the slow start. Now, the Eagles are just one victory away from playing in the state championship game.
“We knew what it took to get to state, we knew the level of play, and know we know what it takes to get farther at state and win,” Van Kirk said. “And so we definitely worked for that this whole year, now all we have to do is put it all out on the floor and give it all we got.”
Manhattan Christian 56, Melstone 32
Christian 6 20 16 14 - 56
Melstone 8 4 11 9 - 32
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (22-1) – Anna Keith 0 0-0 0, Taylor DeVries 1 0-0 3, Hope Kenney 1 0-0 2, Eliana Kuperus 6 1-2 13, Kiersten Van Kirk 9 6-8 24 , Katelyn Van Kir 1 0-0 2, Grace Aamot 0 0-0 0, Alexis DeVries 0 0-0 0, Ava Bellach 2 0-0 6, Natalie Walhof 2 0-0 4, Jayden VanDyken 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 8-10 56.
MELSTONE (19-3) – Leni Krehbiel 2 4-5 8, Kayla Kombol 2 4-6 9, Kelsey Thurston 2 0-0 4, Avery Eike 1 2-2 4, Koye Rindal 2 2-2 7, Josie Robbins 0 0-0 0, Yazmine Smith 0 0-0 0, Finn Riksman 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 12-15 32.
3-point goals: MC 3 (Bellach 2, T. DeVries), Mel 2 (Kombol, Rindal).