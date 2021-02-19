CHURCHILL — Outside a defensive lull in the second quarter Friday night, Manhattan Christian cruised to victory in the Memorial Event Center.
The Eagles built a 17-point halftime lead en route to a 72-30 rout of Shields Valley in the semifinals of the District 12C Tournament. The Rebels scored just six points in the second half after tallying 24 in the first.
“Shields played really well that second quarter. They shot the ball well. They had 17 in the second quarter,” first-year Christian coach Layne Glaus noted. “Offensively it took us a while to get into rhythm.”
Christian (19-0) will host Twin Bridges in the district championship game at 5 p.m. Friday. The Falcons defeated Harrison-Willow Creek, 57-36, in the other semifinal.
It’s the eighth consecutive year the Eagles have advanced to the title game and the team has won five of the past seven appearances, including the last four.
Tebarek Hill provided the offensive spark in the first half for the Eagles, scoring 18 of his game-high 21 points. Hill finished 8 of 13 from the field and buried five 3’s, and was among four players in double figures.
“He can shoot it,” said Glaus. “He’s a confident shooter and some nights we might not get him the ball enough, so it was good to get him going this time of the year.”
Seth Amunrud finished with 18 points, while Willem Kimm and Logan Leep added 15 and 11, respectively. Kimm recorded a double-double with 13 rebounds.
“He (Kimm) works extremely hard and I don’t think he knows how good he can be down low,” said Glaus. “So maybe tonight will get him a little more aggressive, and part of it’s getting him the ball. We have a lot of perimeter players that can score it. Maybe that will open everybody’s eyes up and we’ll use him more because he can score and has a great touch.”
Christian advanced to the semifinal after routing White Sulphur Springs 60-14 in Thursday’s semifinals. Amunrud led the charge with a game-high 21 points, including five 3-pointers.
“I felt like that game we had defensive effort and focus throughout the game unlike tonight. We had stretches in the first half where it was up and down and then second half we put it together,” said Glaus. “That game was 32 minutes of intense defense, focused defense, and that’s what we need to do moving forward.”
Manhattan Christian 60, White Sulphur Springs 14
White Sulphur 0 5 2 7 - 14
Christian 20 15 14 11 - 60
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS (3-11) - Ryan O’Neil 0 1-2 1, Jack Shroyer 0 0-0 0, James Faw 0 0-0 0, Caden West 2 2-2 7, Devon Norvark 0 0-00, Knute Hereim 0 0-0 0, Austin Middleton 1 0-0 3, Dillan Lester 1 0-0 3, Tiler Lester 0 0-0 0, Ethan Schlepp 0 0-4 0. Totals: 4 3-8 14.
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (18-0) - Trevor VanDyken 0 0-0 0, Seth Amunrud 8 0-0 21, Gavin Weiss 2 0-2 4, Logan Leep 2 0-0 4, Tebarek Hill 1 1-1 3, Caidin Hill 2 1-2 5, Jackson Leep 1 1-2 4, Mason Venema 1 1-2 3, Ethan Venema 0 0-0 0, Sam Carlson 1 0-0 3, Devan Walhof 3 1-3 7, Willem Kimm 2 2-5 6. Totals: 23 7-17 60.
3-point goals: WSS 3 (West, Middleton, D. Lester), MC 7 (Amunrud 5, J. Leep, Carlson).
Manhattan Christian 72, Shields Valley 30
Shields Valley 7 17 3 3 - 30
Christian 21 20 27 4 - 72
SHIELDS VALLEY (8-6) – Hazen Marshall 0 0-0 0, Kaden Acosta 5 0-0 12, Jace Page 0 0-0 0, Dylan Flatt 3 0-0 7, Hunter Willis 0 0-0 0, Aiden Jenkins 2 2-5 6, Cole Flatt 2 1-2 5, Kade Lannen 0 0-0 0, James Collins 0 0-0 0, Kyle Jerke 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 3-7 30
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (19-0) – Trevor VanDyken 0 0-0 0, Seth Amunrud 6 6-7 18, Gavin Weiss 0 0-0 0, Logan Leep 4 1-2 11, Tebarek Hill 8 0-0 21, Caidin Hill 0 1-2 1, Jackson Leep 1 0-0 2, Mason Venema 0 0-0 0, Ethan Venema 0 0-0 0, Sam Carlson 0 0-0 0, Devan Walhof 2 0-0 4, Willem Kimm 7 1-1 15. Totals: 28 9-12 72.
3-point goals: SV 3 (Acosta 2, D. Flatt), MC 7 (T. Hill 5, L. Leep 2, Kimm).