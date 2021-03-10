BILLINGS — For the fifth time in as many years, Manhattan Christian has advanced to the semifinals at the state Class C tournament.
The Eagles overcame a stellar defensive effort by Belt in the first half Wednesday at Lockwood High School. They took a one-point lead into halftime, and then pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 47-33 victory.
It’s the first time Christian has reached the semifinals under Glaus, who was hired to replace Jeff Bellach at the helm in the offseason. Bellach had guided the program to four consecutive semifinal appearances, three championship games, and a state title in 2019.
“Credit to Jeff and all the boys for how much time and effort they put into the program,” said Glaus. “Obviously they had reached the semifinals four times for a reason. That’s because Jeff did a great job with the program and the boys know how to play. They put the time in.”
Christian (23-1) will play Scobey, the defending state co-champion, in the semifinals at 5:30 p.m. Friday. The Spartans routed Broadus 66-27 Wednesday.
Scobey (19-0) defeated the Eagles in last year’s semifinals, and pose a considerable challenge in the paint as well as on the perimeter offensively.
“I just told them (in the locker room), ‘Each one of you has to go out there and do your job,’” said Glaus. “If we do that on the defensive end, and we come out with more fire and passion, then we’ll be just fine.”
The Eagles led 17-16 at halftime and then briefly trailed by three early in the second half. But Seth Amunrud buried a 3 from the left corner, pumped his fist in celebration, and the contest was knotted at 19.
That score sparked a 12-2 run over the next six minutes of the quarter, which was capped by a 3 from Tebarek Hill. Christian then stretched the lead to as many as 16 in the fourth as the defense, which created 13 turnovers, consistently set up the offense.
“We got some turnovers and we were able to get out in transition a little bit and kind of broke it loose there,” said Glaus. “Credit to Belt, they’re well coached, disciplined on both ends and they made it tough for us to score the first half. We knew they were going to do that because they’re kind of a defensive-minded team like us.”
Belt (14-2) struggled throughout the contest containing Willem Kimm in the paint. The 6-foot-6 junior post tallied a double-double with 14 points and 11 boards.
“He’s a presence on the defensive end and he’s gotten better and better at communicating with our guys. He can see everything in the back of our defense and he’s doing such a great job talking and kind of directing guys,” said Glaus. “And credit to our guards for finding him.”
Hill also finished in double figures with 15 points, while Amunrud had eight. Belt was led by Kaimen Evans, who tallied 13 points and seven rebounds.
Manhattan Christian 47, Belt 33
Belt 8 7 6 12 - 33
Christian 7 9 12 19 - 47
BELT (14-2) – Garrett Metrione 2 0-0 6, Aidan McDaniel 0 2-3 2, Bridger Vogl 3 4-4 12, Treyton Hennes 0 0-0 0, Kaimen Evans 6 3-4 13, Keaghen McDaniel 0 0-0 0, Reese Paulson 0 0-0 0, Asa Jassen 0 0-0 0, Aidan Bergstrom 0 0-0 0, 10 9-11 33.
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (23-1) – Seth Amunrud 3 0-0 8, Tebarek Hill 6 0-1 13, Logan Leep 1 2-4 5, Caidin Hill 1 3-6 5, Willem Kimm 7 0-0 14, Jackson Leep 0 0-0 0, Gavin Weiss 0 0-0 0, Devan Walhof 0 0-0 0, Trevor VanDyken 0 0-0 0, Mason Venema 0 0-0 0, Ethan Venema 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 5-11 47.
3-point goals: Belt 4 (Metrione 2, Vogl 2), MC 6 (T. Hill 3, Amunrud 2, L. Leep).