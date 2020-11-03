Slow starts have plagued Manhattan Christian at times this season, including in a pair of matches during the district tournament. But there was no such issue Tuesday night.
The Eagles jumped out to quick start and never looked back in a first round sweep of Drummond to begin the Western C Divisional. Led by 10 kills and seven aces from Kiersten Van Kirk, the Eagles posted a 25-6, 25-8, 25-13 victory in the Memorial Event Center.
“The girls played well,” Christian coach Hannah Van Dyk said. “We started off pretty strong and we served tough, which was really good to see us coming out and serving well.”
Christian (22-0) advances to the semifinals and will play at District 14C champion Charlo on Thursday. The Vikings defeated Shields Valley in their first round match Tuesday.
“They jump really well, they work really hard,” Van Dyk said of the Vikings. “We’re going to have to work well and play well together to get the win.”
With big leads in each set, Van Dyk was able to rest her starters against Drummond. The first-year coach worked her entire bench into the contest, which allowed her younger players to gain some valuable postseason experience.
The veterans, however, were the ones who secured the victory. Katelyn Van Kirk tallied eight kills, while Eliana Kuperus and Hailey VanDyken each finished with four.
The trio, along with Kiersten Van Kirk, took advantage of a small block put up by Drummond.
“Kiersten swung well. Katelyn and Eli both did a good job up there,” said Van Dyk. “And my middles did a great job holding that solo block, so that it opened it up for them.”
Libero Maddie Visser led the defense with nine digs, while Taylor DeVries had six in addition to dishing out 28 assists.
“Defensively we played alright. Nothing phenomenal, but they worked really hard and we were picking up balls and getting the offense going,” said Van Dyk. “The girls had a lot of fun playing tonight, which was important to see on the floor. Volleyball was fun for them.”
While Tuesday’s match was single-elimination, the remainder of the tournament is double-elimination. The semifinal losers can come back and potentially force a Monday challenge match.
The top two teams advance to the state tournament.
Manhattan Christian def. Drummond 25-6, 25-8, 25-13.
DRUMMOND - Stats not provided.
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (22-0) - Kills: 33 (Kiersten Van Kirk 10, Katelyn Van Kirk 8). Digs: 33 (Maddie Visser 9, Taylor DeVries 6). Blocks: 5 (Hailey VanDyken 1.5, DeVries 1.5). Aces: 16 (Ki. Van Kirk 7). Assists: 32 (DeVries 28).