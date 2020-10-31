While players were excited to win a second consecutive district championship, it was a controlled celebration Saturday night in the Memorial Event Center.
Manhattan Christian has just two days off before playing a single elimination match in the first round of the Western C Divisional. Thus, the Eagles were not getting caught up in the hoopla with the next challenge looming on the horizon.
“I think they’re taking it one game at a time. They’re super excited to win this one, but winning this one just means we’re preparing for Tuesday,” Eagles coach Hannah Van Dyk said. “I think they’re excited and they’re celebrating, but they’re also just ready for the next game.”
Christian improved to 21-0 and extended its win streak to 24 with a 25-14, 25-13, 25-13 sweep of Gardiner in the District 5B title match. It was the second consecutive season the rivals have met in the championship, and the Eagles controlled the contest from the start.
“They get hyped for Gardiner,” said Van Dyk. “They want to play well against Gardiner, so they really stepped up played well. It was fun to watch them tonight.”
After sluggish starts in tournament victories against Twin Bridges and Shields Valley, Christian set the tone by scoring the first three points of the match on an ace by Taylor DeVries, a block by Kiersten Van Kirk, and a kill by Katelyn Van Kirk. The trio led the team throughout the night as the Eagles tallied 37 kills and eight aces.
Kiersten led with 14 kills and three aces, Katelyn had nine kills and three aces, and DeVries had 28 assists and five digs.
“They are fantastic athletes and Kiersten especially has been doing a great job stepping into that leadership role this season,” Van Dyk said of the Van Kirk sisters. “But they can’t hit the ball unless Taylor’s going to get her hands on it and she does a great job distributing to both of them. She knows when they need to get the ball, which is really important, and both Katelyn and Kiersten swung really well today.”
Hailey Van Dyken also played well up front, finishing with seven kills and a block, while Hope Kenney and Eliana Kuperus combined for 15 digs.
Christian will host Drummond in the first round of the divisional tournament. The semifinals will be held Thursday and the consolation and championship matches Saturday.
The top two teams advance to state.
Manhattan Christian def. Gardiner 25-14, 25-13, 25-13.
GARDINER - Stats not provided.
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (21-0) - Kills: 37 (Kiersten Van Kirk 14, Katelyn Van Kirk 9). Digs: 44 (Ki. Van Kirk 11, Hope Kenney 8, Ka. Van Kirk 8). Blocks: 3 (Hailey VanDyken 1, Ki. Van Kirk 1). Aces: 8 (Ki. Van Kirk 3, Ka. Van Kirk 3). Assists: 32 (Taylor DeVries 28).