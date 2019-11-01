CHURCHILL — The rematch is set.
After splitting during the regular season, Manhattan Christian and Gardiner will meet again Friday to begin Day 2 of the District 11C Tournament. Both teams posted quarterfinal sweeps on Thursday in the Memorial Event Center.
Gardiner (13-3) handed the Eagles their first loss of the season a week ago, a sweep in Churchill, en route to securing the No. 1 seed in the tournament. They’ll meet in the undefeated semifinal at 1:30 p.m. Friday.
“We watched film and we know that Gardiner is a great team, but we were not good that night. We just were not good. We watched film and were like, ‘What on earth were we doing.’ We beat ourselves in a lot of ways,” veteran Christian coach Jill Ayers said. “So they’re excited to get out there and show that that really wasn’t what we can do.”
The Eagles (15-1), who were led by 13 kills and four aces from Eliana Kuperus, cruised past Lone Peak 25-16, 25-13, 25-19. While there was a slight lull in the third set, Ayers was pleased with the overall effort.
“We worked on a lot of really technical stuff this week as far as hitting and blocking, and serve-receive. And I really saw that show up in this match,” she said. “So kudos to my girls for working really hard.”
Hailey VanDyken and Kuperus combined for the majority of the team’s 33 kills. The middle hitters were aggressive on their attacks, something they worked on in practice leading up to the match.
“We just tried to speed those two up and keep them back. They love to go up there and crowd that net, so they’re not allowed to cross the gray line,” said Ayers. “Keeping them back and speeding them up and it really showed that they worked on that this week.”
The Eagles did face a little adversity in the third set and trailed 12-10 before turning the game around with an 11-2 run. Taylor DeVries had a pair of aces late in the run and Christian finished with 11 in the match.
Hope Kenney, who moved up from the JV, had a key service run in the second set as did Maddie Visser.
“Hope is a great little server. It’s great to have her on our bench full time now,” said Ayers. “Taylor’s always a great server, little Maddie Visser, they’re great spot servers and they ran off some big long runs.”
Manhattan Christian def. Lone Peak 25-16, 25-13, 25-19.
LONE PEAK – Kills: 16 (Reilly Germain 6). Digs: n/a (Chloe Hammond 10). Blocks: 2 (Dounia Metje 1, Germain 1). Aces: 3 (Metje 1, Germain 1). Assists: n/a.
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (15-1) – Kills: 33 (Eliana Kuperus 13). Digs: 61 (Maddie Liudahl 13). Blocks: 6 (Hailey VanDyken 3). Aces: 11 (Kuperus 4). Assists: 30 (Taylor DeVries 22).
District 11C Tournament
(at Memorial Event Center)
Thursday’s results
Lone Peak def. West Yellowstone 19-25, 25-11, 25-18, 25-18.
White Sulphur Springs def. Shields Valley, n/a.
Manhattan Christian def. Lone Peak 25-16, 25-13, 25-19.
Gardiner def. White Sulphur Springs 25-7, 25-7, 25-18.
Lone Peak def. Shields Valley 25-8, 25-14, 25-21, loser-out.
White Sulphur Springs def. West Yellowstone 25-21, 25-16, 25-10, loser-out.