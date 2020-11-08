CHURCHILL — With the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic hanging over the fall sports season, Manhattan Christian has embraced the mantra of play every day like it’s your last.
That approach has led to an unbeaten season thus far and the Eagles added to their win total Saturday night in the Memorial Event Center.
Christian not only notched its 24th victory, but won its second consecutive Western C Divisional championship with a 25-9, 25-5, 25-11 sweep of Lone Peak.
“Knowing that every day could be our last day … I think every game is super special right now, but divisional champs two years in a row is huge,” Eagles coach Hannah Van Dyk said. “There are some really good teams. Getting that win against Charlo was really big, the win tonight was big, they’re very excited to be in this position.”
The Eagles beat Charlo in the semifinals Thursday to reach the championship. While the Vikings managed to take a set, Christian swept its 21st opponent of the season in the championship en route to clinching a berth to state.
“We worked really hard in practice yesterday and just the whole week leading up to this,” junior Kiersten Van Kirk, who tallied a match-high 12 kills, said. “It’s obviously what we worked for and it’s good to get an easy win.”
The Eagles, who are the defending Class C champion, were never seriously challenged in the match. They jumped out to a 7-2 lead in the first set and recorded six of their 13 aces in the game.
Katelyn Van Kirk scored on three consecutive aces to cap a 6-0 run to begin the second set for Christian, and then Taylor DeVries began the third with a six-point service run.
With early leads in each set, the Van Kirk sisters picked apart the Bighorns’ defense en route to combining for 23 kills. Eliana Kuperus and Hailey VanDyken each added four.
“Hailey’s really stepped up this postseason. She’s had big blocks, she had a great hitting percentage, she’s just there,” said Van Dyk. “Today Kiersten and Eli did a great job changing up their shots.”
Rather than swinging away on every attempt, Kiersten Van Kirk and Kuperus often mixed up their attacks with a well-placed tip or push. The duo combined for just three errors.
Taylor DeVries dished out 24 assists and finished with a team-high nine digs, while Kiersten Van Kirk had eight digs.
As the Eagles now turn their attention to the state tournament, which begins Thursday in Malta, they remain on track for a repeat championship. But did they expect to be unbeaten heading into the tournament?
“It was our goal just to work our hardest and see what we could do as a team,” said Kiersten Van Kirk. “But we all worked really hard in the offseason, so it’s just like everything we worked for is working out.”
Manhattan Christian def. Lone Peak Lone Peak 25-9, 25-5, 25-11.
LONE PEAK - Stats not provided.
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (24-0) - Kills: 35 (Kiersten Van Kirk 12, Katelyn Van Kirk 9). Digs: 35 (Taylor DeVries 9, Ki. Van Kirk 8). Blocks: 3.5 (Hailey VanDyken 1, Ki. Van Kirk 1). Aces: 13 (Hope Kenney 3, DeVries 3, Ka. Van Kirk 3). Assists: 30 (DeVries 24).