With poor weather conditions predicted for Thursday, the Townsend Invitational was moved up a day. Thus, golfers took full advantage of a dry course Wednesday at Old Badly Golf Course to post good scores in a mid-week tournament.
Manhattan Christian swept the team titles with the boys carding a 339 and the girls a 426. The Eagles also boasted the top two finishers on the boys side with Caidin Hill and Cullen Visser placing first and second with scores of 79 and 82, respectively.
“Very pleased with how they played,” Christian co-head coach Tom Hubers said of the entire team. “It was breezy and a little chilly this morning, but it warmed up. It was a good day.”
All five of the Eagles’ boys placed in the top 10 with Trevor VanDyken carding an 87 and Logan Leep and Cody Hager following in seventh and eighth with scores of 91 and 95, respectively.
Christian has now qualified all six of its golfers for state, including Devan Walhof in the season opener, just two tournaments into the season. Only four are allowed to participate in next month’s state Class C tournament.
“Our one, two, three, which are pretty set in stone, are Caidin, Cullen and Trevor. So we got to figure out who our fourth golfer is going to be that we’re taking to state,” said Hubers. “Right now we have Devan qualified, Logan and Cody. So we’re going to use the remainder of the meets and kind of try and figure out who’s our best option or going to be the best player for us at state.”
All four of Christian’s girls have also qualified for state. Grace Aamot, who met the qualification standard in the opener, led the team with a 101 to place fourth. Tori Cook, Lindsay Cook and Natalie Walhof also posted qualifying scores with a 102, 105 and 117, respectively.
“All of our golfers had markers today, and obviously all of our girls shot low enough scores to qualify, and we qualified Grace last time,” said Hubers. “But today Natalie qualified, Lindsay qualified, and Tori qualified.”
The tournament also served as the season opener for Manhattan and Three Forks. Manhattan’s boys placed sixth with a 452, while the girls were fourth with a 494.
“We really needed an on course experience and scores to assess where we are,” Manhattan head coach Pat Lynch said. “Tough playing conditions, but pleased with the efforts of the players.”
Nolan Sofie led the Tigers’ boys with a 102, while Reed Anderson carded a 104. Kristan McCormack cracked the top 10 for the girls with a 107 to place eighth.
Three Forks’ girls earned a runner up team finish with a score of 454 led by Halee Wilson and Lydia Kluin, who tied for ninth with a 111. Ari Judd was 11th with a 114 and the Wolves had five in the top 20.
The boys placed fifth with 417 led by Austin Allen and Rhett Violett, who placed 14th and 15th, respectively, with scores of 102.
All three teams return to action Saturday at a tournament in Big Timber.
Editor’s note: While golfers in Class C pre-qualify for state by shooting a 100 or lower for the boys and 120 or lower for the girls, golfers in Class B (Manhattan and Three Forks) must compete in a divisional tournament in order to advance to state.