It was a bit of a shaky start to the postseason for the defending state champion Thursday night. But once Manhattan Christian settled down it rolled to a sweep in the Memorial Event Center.
Led by sisters Kiersten and Katelyn Van Kirk, who combined for 18 kills, the Eagles beat Twin Bridges 25-17, 25-12, 25-10 in a quarterfinal match of the District 12C tournament.
“We were sloppy. I thought everything was a little slow that first set. We had a lot of errors,” Eagles coach Hannah Van Dyk said. “We’ve done a really good job all season long of keeping errors down. Our hitting percentage in conference is about .400 … we were not hitting well.”
Twin Bridges took a quick 4-0 lead to begin the match and led 6-2 before the Eagles found their footing. Christian rallied to take the lead and then broke the set open during an eight-point service run by Eliana Kuperus.
With quarterfinal matches of the tournament a single-elimination contest in this year’s playoff format, Van Dyk noted there were some butterflies to begin the night.
“You have a lot of nerves going into it even if you’re confident,” she said. “It’s the first time they’ve played in playoffs before because it used to be double (elimination), so it puts that fear (in you). But they played well — the second and third set they got it all together.”
Christian built a 20-6 lead in the second set en route to victory, and then shot out to an 11-2 lead to begin the second. Comfortably ahead, Van Dyk was able to work her entire bench into the contest and rest libero Maddie Visser, who is nursing a stress fracture.
“We’re just trying to give her a break while we can. If she can sit and we can still play well we’re going to do that,” said Van Dyk. “She played that first set just to get that first game out of the way and get rid of her little first game jitters. But yeah, we’re having to put some other girls in that left back spot and just stepping in and filling that role.”
Hope Kenney and Alexis DeVries each filled Visser’s position along the back row, and Kenney finished with six digs.
The Van Kirk’s accounted for half of the team’s kills, while Hailey VanDyken and Kuperus contributed seven and six, respectively. The Eagles finished with 19 aces — Katelyn Van Kirk had nine — and Taylor DeVries dished out 27 assists.
Christian (19-0) hosts Shields Valley in a semifinal match at 6 p.m. Friday.
Boxscore
Manhattan Christian def. Twin Bridges 25-17, 25-12, 25-10.
TWIN BRIDGES - Stats not provided.
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (19-0) - Kills: 36 (Kiersten Van Kirk 10, Katelyn Van Kirk 8). Digs: 20 (Hope Kenney 6). Blocks: 1 (Taylor DeVries). Aces: 19 (Ka. Van Kirk 9, Kenney 5). Assists: 30 (DeVries 27).
District 12C Tournament
Thursday’s scores
Manhattan Christian def. Twin Bridges 25-17, 25-12, 25-10, loser-out.
Lone Peak def. Harrison-Willow Creek 25-22, 25-21, 25-12, loser-out.
Gardiner def. Ennis 25-18, 25-22, 22-25, 25-21, loser-out.
Shields Valley def. White Sulphur Springs, n/a, loser-out.