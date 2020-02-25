After being pushed to the brink on senior night a week earlier, many were expecting another tight contest Saturday night in a rematch in the Memorial Event Center.
Gardiner had come up just one point shy in a 50-49 conference loss to Manhattan Christian, and was coming off a thrilling overtime victory against West Yellowstone in Friday night.
But the Eagles had no interest in playing another close game.
“The guys came out ready to play and I think Gardiner was pretty pumped up after taking it down the wire with us last time,” Christian coach Jeff Bellach said. “So it was good to see our guys respond to that.”
Gardiner jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the District 11C Tournament championship game, but it did little to phase a veteran Eagles squad.
Christian rallied to a take a 16-12 lead into the second quarter en route routing the Bruins 71-38.
“The guys hung in and responded the way that great teams do and the way that experienced teams do,” Bellach said.
Sam Leep led the way for Christian with a game-high 37 points, seven rebounds and seven steals. The senior shot 7 of 12 from behind the arc and was 12 of 20 from the field.
The Eagles (19-1) won their fourth consecutive district title and their fifth in the past six years. They’ve reach the championship game in each of the past seven years.
“It’s a good run and that’s where these guys work to be to have that opportunity. Because if you don’t have that opportunity you don’t get the next ones that come,” said Bellach. “They played great, we had a great night.”
Josiah Amunrud was the only other Eagle in double figures with 14 points, while Caidin Hill dished out a game-high 13 assists.
Elijah Bryd and Luke Stermitz each finished with 11 points for Gardiner.
Christian will open the Western C Divisional against St. Regis, which won a challenge game to advance, Thursday at 12:30 p.m. in Frenchtown.
With a victory, the Eagles could face Twin Bridges in Friday night’s semifinals. The Falcons won the District 12C title and are among the elite teams in Class C this season.
“This is a confident bunch and we’ll take that over to divisionals. We know we’re going to meet up with some good teams over there. Twin Bridges is really good,” said Bellach. “So we’re excited about the possibility of that matchup.”
Manhattan Christian 71, Gardiner 38
Gardiner 12 8 8 10 - 38
Christian 16 24 22 9 - 71
GARDINER (15-4) - Elijah Bryd 4 2-3 11, Taylor Rose 1 0-0 2, Luke Stermitz 5 0-0 11, John McDonald 0 0-0 0, Preston Robert 0 0-0 0, Colter Long 0 0-0 0, Jackson Brendenberg 2 1-2 6, Evan Guengerich 0 0-0 0, Favian Hudson 2 4-8 8. Totals: 14 7-14 38.
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN ( 19-1) - Sam Leep 12 6-7 37, Josiah Amunrud 5 23-1 4, Matt Kenney 0 0-0 0, Logan Leep 0 0-0 0, Tebarek Hill 1 1-3 3, Caidin Hill 0 0-0 0, Charlie Keith 3 1-2 7, Seth Amunrud 1 0-0 3, Trevor VanDyken 0 0-0 0, Gavin Weiss 0 0-0 0, Devan Walhof 1 2-2 4, Willem Kimm 1 1-2 3. Totals: 24 13-19 71.
3-point goals: Gar 3 (Bryd 1, Stermitz 1, Brendenberg 1), MC 10 (S. Leep 7, J. Amunrud 2, S. Amunrud 1).