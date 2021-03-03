The 21-game win streak was snapped, and the unbeaten season is over, but Manhattan Christian is still headed back to the state tournament for a second consecutive season.
The Eagles accomplished the feat over the weekend after reaching the championship game of the Western C Divisional in Deer Lodge. It was there that Christian lost to Seeley-Swan, 57-51, to suffer its first loss of the season.
Heading into the contest the Eagles already knew that their ticket to state had been punched after Charlo won the consolation game. Christian had won a semifinal contest between the teams, meaning there would be no challenge game with a loss in the finale.
“That was a good feeling taking the floor knowing that we could play with nothing to lose really,” Eagles head coach Jeff Bellach said. “But the start was just awful. I’ve gone back and watched it and we just had some turnovers, unforced really, and then they hit some shots too.”
Seeley-Swan (17-0) capitalized on more than a dozen turnovers by the Eagles in the first quarter to jump out to a 20-5 lead. Christian committed a season-high 20 in the contest.
“They’re a solid team, they’re very athletic and they’re fast. Their coach really likes to play fast and we knew that going in,” said Bellach. “We just made some fairly uncharacteristic mistakes to start the game out. I don’t know if it was nerves or what.”
The Blackhawks connected on five 3’s in the first half, including a pair by Trista Wendel off the bench late in the second quarter. Klaire Kovatch set up most of those makes with on ball screens that the Eagles struggled to defend.
“I think we could have done a better job with that and I could have had the girls a little more aware of what to do there. We work on that stuff all the time, but not a lot of teams come off and shoot that shot,” said Bellach. “The Kovatch girl is a really good screener. She’s tough to get around, she’s strong. Obviously we did a little better after that with those plays. I don’t think they hit a three in the second half.”
Christian finally settled into the contest in the second quarter and got a pair of 3’s from Ava Bellach and another from Taylor DeVries. But Seeley-Swan took a 35-23 lead into halftime.
“Was really proud of the way the girls battled after that (first quarter),” said coach Bellach. “We beat them every quarter after that, and will still didn’t play great, but we did some things that we needed to do to hang in the game and get back.”
The Eagles outscored Seeley-Swan 46-37 after the first quarter got within four, 55-51, following a pair of free throws by Kiersten Van Kirk with 35.2 seconds remaining.
Eliana Kuperus finished with a double-double, 12 points and 11 rebounds, while Van Kirk also tallied 12 points. Ava Bellach added 11 points.
Sariah Maughan led all scorers with 20 points for Seeley-Swan.
Christian reached the championship game by shutting down previously unbeaten Charlo in the semifinals. The defense did not allow a 3-pointer and held the Vikings to just nine field goals in a 46-26 victory.
“I was really proud of the way the girls defended,” coach Bellach said. “We played a lot of zone in that game and our girls did a great job of absorbing the scouting report and kind of understanding what we were trying to do, and really had a great defensive performance, which kind of did the deal for that game.”
Charlo made just two field goals in the second half and was limited to 12 points.
Kuperus again recorded a double-double with 19 points and 16 rebounds. Van Kirk added eight points and seven boards.
The Eagles began the tournament by rallying to beat Granite (Phillipsburg) 48-37. The Prospectors took a 19-18 lead into halftime, but were outscored 30-18 in the second half.
“We started off a bit slow and then once we got going we were able to stretch out the lead,” said coach Bellach. “They were scrappy, they were really scrappy, and it was a physical game and I think that was good for our girls. We learned a lot from that.”
Van Kirk tallied 12 points and 10 boards, while Ava Bellach also reached double figures with 10 points.
Manhattan Christian 48, Granite 37
Granite 7 12 12 6 - 37
Christian 11 7 20 10 - 48
GRANITE - Ameila Hill 0 2-4 2, Chaelyn Cotton 1 0-0 2, Rachel Ward 2 2-4 7, Reece Pitcher 4 2-2 11, Sadee Lilyquist 1 0-0 2, Gretchen Hill 1 0-2 3, Ramsey Smith 0 0-0 0, Asha Comings 5 0-3 10, Montannah Piar 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 6-15 37.
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (20-0) - Taylor DeVries 0 3-3 3, Hope Kenney 2 0-1 4, Eliana Kuperus 3 0-0 7, Kiersten Van Kirk 4 4-6 12, Katelyn Van Kirk 0 0-0 0, Ava Bellach 3 2-2 10, Grace Aamot 2 2-4 6, Natalie Walhof 2 1-3 6. Totals: 16 12-19 48.
3-point goals: Gra 3 (Ward, Pitcher, Hill), MC 4 (Bellach 2, Kuperus, Walhof).
Manhattan Christian 46, Charlo 26
Charlo 8 6 2 10 - 26
Christian 13 10 15 8 - 46
CHARLO (16-1) - Aryal Love 1 0-3 2, Hayleigh Smith 0 2-2 2, Katelyn Young 0 0-0 0, Karly Alder 0 0-0 0, Kassidi Cox 1 0-0 2, Liev Smith 2 4-6 8, Mila Hawk 0 0-0 0, Brooke Alder 1 2-2 4, Connor Fryberger 2 0-0 4, Carlee Fryberger 2 0-0 4. Totals: 9 8-13 16.
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (21-0) - Taylor DeVries 1 0-0 3, Hope Kenney 2 0-0 5, Eliana Kuperus 7 3-8 19, Kiersten Van Kirk 4 0-4 8, Katelyn Van Kirk 0 0-0 0, Ava Bellach 3 0-0 6, Grace Aamot 0 1-2 1, Natalie Walhof 1 1-2 4. Totals: 18 7-16 46.
3-point goals: Cha 0, MC 3 (DeVries, Kenney, Walhof).
Seeley-Swan 57, Manhattan Christian 51
Seeley-Swan 20 15 10 12 - 57
Christian 5 18 12 16 - 51
SEELEY-SWAN (17-0) - Emily Maughan 3 0-2 6, Sairah Maughan 7 5-7 20, Bethany Hoag 3 4-6 12, Klaire Kovatch 5 0-4 10, Kyla Conley 0 0-0 0, Aspen Conley 0 0-0 0, Trista Wendel 2 0-0 6, Daniele Sexton 0 0-0 0. 21 10-21 57.
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (21-1) - Taylor DeVries 1 0-0 3, Hope Kenney 0 0-0 0, Eliana Kuperus 4 4-6 12, Kiersten Van Kirk 5 2-4 12, Ava Bellach 4 0-0 11, Grace Aamot 3 2-2 9, Natalie Walhof 2 0-0 4. Totals: 19 8-12 51.
3-point goals: S-S 5 (Hoag 2, Wendel, S. Maughan), MC 5 (Bellach 3, DeVries, Aamot).