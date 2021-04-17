BOZEMAN — Arin Eaton flirted with perfection Saturday afternoon, but the Belgrade hurler was forced to settle for her first-ever no hitter.
The junior had retired Gallatin in order through four innings in the first-ever meeting between the schools. But a throwing error following a routine ground ball in the fifth broke up what had been a perfect game.
It did little to rattle Eaton, however, as she struck out the next three batters to end the game. Eaton finished with eight strikeouts to lead the Panthers to a 22-0 five-inning Eastern AA victory.
“I feel like a broken record, but she pitched another great game,” Belgrade head coach Joey Roberts said. “Hit her spots well and came out focused and intense. Something we really needed coming off Tuesday’s loss.”
The Panthers had their 47-game winning streak — the second longest in state history according to the Montana High School Association record book — snapped by Billings Senior. But they bounced back with a pair of victories Saturday with Tayler Thomas leading the charge earlier in the day. The sophomore belted a two-run homer en route to finishing 3 for 4 with four RBIs in a 23-3 conference rout of Bozeman.
“We had a really great last few practices coming off of Tuesday, the loss in Billings, we had kind of an intense practice Wednesday,” said Roberts. “Ever since the intense practice they’ve brought the intensity. They’ve had three phenomenal practices in a row coming into today and (I’m) excited to see how that’s going to carry into next week.”
Gallatin (1-4, 0-2 Eastern AA) also played twice, losing to Billings Senior 21-1 earlier in the day. Head coach JD Emmert felt the games served a learning experience for his young team.
“It’s challenging when you’re a little bit younger, but that’s no excuse,” he said. “Morning game especially, I thought we played well even though the score wasn’t super close, but we were really competitive. This game we were a little flat at the start, kind of a long day.”
Belgrade (5-1, 2-1 Eastern AA) scored seven runs in the first and then tallied 11 in the second to build a commanding lead. It was more cushion than required for Eaton, who struck out three of the first six batters she faced.
“The pitchers we saw today are certainly faster than anything we’ve seen. Especially with these girls being freshmen and sophomores,” said Emmert. “They haven’t really gotten that gradual build up to that speed of a varsity pitcher. But they’re picking it up quick, it’s coming, it’s coming along.”
The Panthers’ experience was displayed early in the contest when a handful of batters perfectly executed a succession of bunts that scored runners from third.
“Finally got some bunts down, which has kind of been a frustrating thing for us the first few weeks,” said Roberts. “But we finally got some bunts down to make things happen, and started manufacturing runs and generating more offense.”
While the Panthers can play small ball when necessary, they also boast plenty of power throughout the lineup. Tycelee Bowler hit a two-run homer to cap the scoring in the second, and is the fifth player to go yard this season.
Belgrade tallied 21 hits and capitalized on nine walks. Shay Osler finished 3 for 3 with four RBIs, while Maddie Tomasetti was 2 for 2 and also drove in four runs.
Gallatin’s Rhianna Asheraft, Elli Nye and Lucia Paea each saw at least one inning of action in the circle, and Asheraft recorded the lone strike out.
“It’s good to play an experienced team like that,” said Emmert. “It helps you get better and keep looking for the future. We’re building for down the road.”
Freshman Ella Seaman earned her first-ever start in the circle for the Panthers against Bozeman and allowed just six hits and struck out two in a complete game effort.
“Lost command on a couple pitches, but for a freshman to come in and start a varsity game, I thought she pitched a great game,” said Roberts. “More and more confidence in her to pitch at this level. We’re excited to see her keep taking strides this year.”
Kenna Thomas, Randi Widdicombe and Alexyss Settlemire each finished with two hits and Thomas and Widdicombe hit doubles.
Belgrade is back in action Tuesday with a conference game at Billings West.
Belgrade 23, Bozeman 3
Belgrade 322 88 - 23 17 1
Bozeman 010 20 - 3 6 6
Ella Seaman and Shay Osler. J Laufenberg, A Toth (5) and T Croy.
BELGRADE (4-1) - Kenna Thomas 2-2 (2B), Brooklyn Ragland 0-1, Arin Eaton 1-3, Sierra Tuss 0-1, Maddi Tomasetti 0-2, Randi Widdicombe 2-2 (2B), Osler 3-4, Talyn Campbell 1-1, Tycelee Bowler 1-3 (2B), Tayler Thomas 3-4 (2B, HR), Elizabeth Ybarra 0-2, Madison Johnson 1-1, Alexyss Settlemire 2-2, Abi Maddock 0-1, Kamie Gorrell 0-2, Khloey Robinson 1-2 (2B).
BOZEMAN (0-3) - Laufenberg 0-3, L Brown 1-3, Croy 0-3, T Black 1-2 (2B), K Stromberg 2-2 (HR), T Croy 1-2, Toth 0-2, R Elder 1-2, A Magargel 0-2.
Belgrade 22, Gallatin 0
Belgrade 7(11)4 00 - 22 21 1
Gallatin 0 0 0 00 - 0 0 3
Arin Eaton and Talyn Campbell. Rhianna Asheraft, Elli Nye (2), Lucia Paea (3), Asheraft (4) and Duneman.
BELGRADE (5-1) - Kenna Thomas 1-3, Khloey Robinson 1-1, Eaton 1-1, Ella Seaman 1-1 (2B), Maddie Tomasetti 2-2 (3B), Randi Widdecomb 0-1, Shaylis Osler 3-3, Alexyss Settlemire 2-2, Tycelee Bowler 2-3 (2B, HR), Abbie Morin 0-1, Tayler Thomas 2-3, Brooklyn Ragland 0-1, Elizabeth Ybarra 2-3 (2B), Abbie Maddock 0-1, Campbell 1-3 (2B), Kamie Gorrell 2-2 (2B), Sierra Tuss 1-1.
GALLATIN (1-3) - Braxton Gray 0-2, Nye 0-2, Paea 0-2, Duneman 0-2, Makyah Albrecht 0-2, Higley 0-1, Varda 0-1, Asheraft 0-2, Taylor 0-1, Tater Oulett 0-1.