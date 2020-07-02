There are plenty of hiking trails around Hyalite Lake that lead to spectacular views, waterfalls or a lake. Among them is the scenic trek to Emerald Lake.
This is a popular trail — it’s also called East Fork Hyalite Creek Trail — but on a recent morning I had it all to myself on the way up of what is a 10-mile roundtrip hike to the lake.
The trail travels south and parallels the east fork of Hyalite Creek with plenty of outlooks to stop and enjoy the cascading water. There were four downed trees, including two that had fallen together less than half a mile from the start. But on the return trip I crossed paths with a young man carrying a chainsaw who had happily cleared the fallen trees.
The trail is primarily in the shade for the first couple of miles, but was dry. After mile 3, however, I began to encounter drifts of snow. Fortunately they were easy to walk over and my shoes remained relatively dry.
At that three mile mark, as the trail begins a series of switchbacks, a 60-foot waterfall can be viewed from a cliff. For those who are a little more nimble and adventurous, it’s a short climb down to the bottom for a different view.
Once at the top of the switchbacks a log bridge crosses the creek to an open meadow with an incredible view of Mount Chisholm to the left.
The final mile to the lake features a few more easy switchbacks and then the trail splits once the lake comes into view. The fork to the left circles the lake, while fork to the right continues past the lake and up to Heather Lake.
Both lakes sit in an alpine meadow flush with wildflowers and are surrounded by Mount Chisholm and Overlook Mountain. It’s a spectacular 360-degree view that is well-worth the long hike.
After snapping some photos and briefly admiring Emerald Lake, I continued up the right fork to Heather Lake. Less than a quarter mile later, however, I had lost the trail in a meadow covered with snow and opted to return to Emerald Lake.
After being turned back by snow, I retraced my steps to the fork and then investigated some of the northeast shoreline. It was there that I stopped for a snack and enjoyed the view while sitting on a fallen tree.
On the return trip I exchanged pleasantries with more than two dozen hikers, backpackers and runners. The trail is also used for mountain biking and horseback riding, so be aware, and as always, share the trail.
How to get there: From Bozeman take south 19th Avenue to Hyalite Canyon Road. Turn left and drive to Hyalite Reservoir. Cross the dam and then turn left at the fork toward Palisade Falls. Travel another mile or so to the trailhead.
— Dan Chesnet is the sports editor of the Belgrade News and can be reached at dchesnet@belgrade-news.com.