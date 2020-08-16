A note from Dan: With fall sports beginning next week my focus will shift back to covering prep sports. There will be a couple of more hikes over the next several weeks, but this is likely the last story that will be printed in the paper. Thanks for sharing my adventures and I hope to do it again in the summer 2021.
Contrary to popular opinion, and despite the fact it’s what I’ve been called since I can remember, my last name is not Chestnut. Still, after learning of a trail with that name just a short drive from Bozeman, I had to check it out.
So, following a nearly month-long layoff from hiking due to an injury, I returned to the trail. On the agenda: Chestnut Mountain Trail with a side trip on Frog Rock Trail.
I didn’t’ know much about this hike going into it other than there were no waterfalls nor a lake as a reward at the end. What I learned, however, is that the panoramic views along the route are well worth the effort.
I climbed more than 2,500 feet, and hiked more than nine miles, while discovering picturesque vantage points along the way.
From the small parking area at the trailhead I immediately crossed a wooden walking bridge over Trail Creek. Outside of what I was carrying in my backpack this was the only water I saw on the hike.
The trail travels west (towards Bozeman) and gradually climbs through private land along lengthy switchbacks before reaching an intersection. It was here, just under a mile, that I regretted not doing more research before the hike.
There is a trail that goes to the east and a more well established old logging trail that continues to the west. Fortunately, I chose correctly and continued to go west.
At the 1.2 mile mark there was a wooden post on the right with a small sign for Frog Rock Trail. It’s a popular rock climbing area that added two miles (round trip) to my hike, but I had to check it out.
During that portion of the trek to the enormous limestone feature, I could hear the whistle of a train echoing in the canyon below adjacent to Interstate 90. Unfortunately, there were no climbers when I finally reached the base on the morning I was there, so after briefly admiring the area I returned to the main trail.
From there, it was just over a two mile climb to a panoramic view to the east. The trail opens up into a spacious hillside meadow and then I extended it another half mile for a higher view.
To get there, I scrambled up a small ridge (really, it was an easy walk) where views in all directions had finally come into focus. To the west, the Gallatin Valley. To the east, Paradise Valley.
In all directions, a beautiful view.
The trail continues south, but I chose this spot as my turnaround point.
How to get there: From Bozeman drive east on I-90 toward Livingston and take Exit 316 about 8 miles east of the city. The trailhead is located on Trail Creek Road, which is just a short distance after taking the exit.
