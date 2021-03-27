As is the case in most season openers, Manhattan had its share of ups and downs Friday at Wood’s Softball Field in Laurel.
The Tigers belted three home runs and tallied nine hits, but seven errors proved to be too much to overcome in a 16-6 five-inning defeat.
“It was exciting. We did a lot of good things,” Manhattan head coach Randy Cygan said. “Just the errors. We got to knock out the errors.”
The Tigers jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first inning powered by a three-run home run from freshman Paige Ballantyne. Lexi Miller also hit a solo homer in the frame.
Laurel scored a run in the bottom half of the frame, and then the Tigers had an opportunity to increase the lead in the second inning. But they left the bases loaded after Ballantyne grounded out to second.
The Locomotives tied the game at 5-5 in the second inning and then tallied seven runs in the third when Cygan noted the “wheels fell off”.
Laurel scored five of its runs with two outs in the frame, and 10 of the team’s runs in the contest were unearned.
“That one inning killed us,” said Cygan. “We gave up a bunch of unearned runs in that one inning. Six runs in one inning, but they got five of them with two outs and we should have been out of the inning before that.”
Manhattan got a run back in the fifth when Ballantyne led off with a solo home run. She finished 2 for 3 at the plate with four RBI’s.
But the Locomotives tallied four runs in the bottom of the frame to end the contest via the 10-run rule.
With the 2020 campaign canceled due to the global pandemic, it was the first game in nearly two years for both teams. Cygan noted his players are adjusting to new roles on the team.
“We’re trying to figure out positions,” he said. “We got a lot of girls, two-year span, everybody’s playing new positions. We’re going to have to figure out who belongs where.”
Claire Nolan finished 2 for 3 at the plate with a double, while Ballantyne and Miller each had two hits. The Tigers also hit a home run in the JV game.
“We had some good hits,” said Cygan. “Jayvees lost too, but beginning of the year, playing up a class and they’re good.”
Megan Elgas was saddled with the loss in the circle, allowing 11 hits, walking five batters, while striking out seven.
Manhattan returns to action Tuesday hosting Belgrade’s JV.
Laurel 16, Manhattan 6
Manhattan 500 01 - 6 9 7
Laurel 147 04 - 16 11 2
Megan Elgas and Malia Friese. Cora Styles, Paige Nistler and Taylor Feller and S. Strecker.
MANHATTAN (0-1) – Natalie Scott 1-3 (2B), Claire Nolan 2-3, Adele Didriksen 1-3, Freise 1-2, Paige Ballantyne 2-3 (2 HR), Sierra Blanchard 0-3, L Miller 2-3 (HR), J Rosenberger 0-3, Abby Kabalin 0-2.
LAUREL (1-0) – M. Moorman 0-4, C. Hein 1-2 (2B), A. Nieto 0-1, Styles 4-4 (2B, 3B), Lexi Stahlman 1-4, Nistler 1-3, Feller 0-1, Strecker 0-1, Shelbi Block 2-3 (3B), Bailey Chapman 1-3, Josie Benson 1-3.