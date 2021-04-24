BOZEMAN — While Laura Arthun had an idea of what the program was gaining, she admitted there was some degree uncertainty regarding a pair of underclassmen.
Yes, Manhattan Christian’s head coach had seen Alexis DeVries and Jadyn VanDyken perform in person, but that was two years ago when both were still in middle school. Then Covid-19 wiped out the 2020 season.
“I was excited to have them last year of course,” said Arthun. “So not having them as freshmen you just never know what’s going to happen coming into your sophomore year.”
The duo, however, have exceeded all expectations as multi-event performers, and have posted promising times and marks through five meets.
“You see kids run when they are in the eighth grade and you have some kind of idea of what they are capable of, but when kids are forced to skip their entire freshman year, I suppose there is a little question in your mind about how that will affect their running as sophomores,” Arthun said. “I am absolutely thrilled about how they have performed so far.”
Making the leap from middle school to high school can be difficult for any athlete. But both DeVries and VanDyken were able to adjust while competing for the school’s basketball and volleyball programs.
Thus, the transition into their first track season has been smooth despite the loss of a season.
“I feel like it was just easy for us to just get back into the groove of everything because track has always been me and Jaydn’s sport. We’ve just been really good at it,” said DeVries. “It was kind of hard at first just to get going, like running, get back in shape and remember how to do everything, but now it’s fine. Feels like it never stopped.”
VanDyken has emerged as one of the top 200-meter runners in the state and posted a time of 26.81 at a meet in Livingston April 16. She has already auto-qualified for state and had the second-best time in Class C behind Charlo’s Carlee Fryberger (26.24) heading into the weekend.
While VanDyken also competes in the 100, 400, relays and the long and triple jumps, the 200 is her favorite.
“It’s a good distance and I can keep my speed up the whole time,” VanDyken said.
Thursday, during Manhattan Christian’s Invitational at Gallatin High School, she edged West Yellowstone’s Emilie Collins to win the event by two-tenths of a second (27.00).
While VanDyken placed third in the 100 — Butte Central’s Rileigh McGree won followed by Collins — she was excited about the competition in the 20-team meet following several smaller invites to begin the season.
“It’s nice running against faster people that kind of (make me) push myself with them,” she said. “Because in smaller meets I’m kind of ahead of them, so I’m not pushing myself.”
While DeVries has competed in the hurdles since sixth grade, and has been close to auto-qualifying for state in both, pole vault is quickly becoming her favorite event. It’s is not offered in middle school for safety reasons, thus Thursday was just the fourth time she had attempted it in a meet.
“Pole vault’s really hard because there’s a lot of things you really need to know how to do. Getting your feet over, getting yours arms in the right spot on the pole, getting your steps right,” DeVries, who placed second with a height of 7-feet, 6-inches, said. “There’s a lot of things you need to remember when you’re doing it, so it’s just kind of hard in that way. But it’s also really fun.”
While both DeVries and VanDyken shine individually, they’ve also made their mark on the relays. Both squads won Thursday against A, B and C competition.
But, Arthun noted, their versatility presents a quandary.
“I think the hardest thing for us with both of them is just finding where they belong and what events. Because when you’re super athletic, and you haven’t done some of the events that are available to you in high school like pole vault, you’re just figuring out where they belong with us,” she said. “Especially when you’re dealing with two of them, you want to get them in different events so you can get them both qualifying higher in their own events.”
As the postseason approaches, Arthun added that decisions will need to be made on where to keep or move the rising newcomers.
“This meet is going to kind of be our deciding factor in a few events as far as where we place them,” she said. “Then I’m just really excited to see, because they’re both on our relay teams, what they’ll do going into the district track meet. Because obviously, if we need to, somebody can pick up another event or two if it works out that way.”